Health In Tech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Total audited revenue for 2024 was $19.5 million.

The first two months of 2025, our unaudited revenue is about $5.7million, more than 50% growth year over year for the first two months of 2024, and exceeded the revenue of the entire Q1 of 2024

Cash and cash equivalents were $7.8 million, and Total Current Liabilities were $2.1 million as of December 31, 2024

STUART, Fla., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech (Nasdaq: HIT), an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2024:

Cash and cash equivalents were $7.8 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2.4 million in the same period end of 2023

Account receivables were $1.6million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2.2 million in the same period end of 2023. The accounts receivable turnover was 29 days in 2024.

Total liabilities were $2.6million as of December 31, 2024 compared to $5.4 million in the same period end of 2023. The number of enrolled employees (EEs) billed was 18,348, compared to 21,213 in the same period of 2023

The number of business clients serviced was 890, compared to 1,002 in the same period of 2023

Total revenues of $19.5 million, up 1.8% year-over-year

Gross margin was 79.2%, compared to 88.0% in the same period of 2023

Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes was $0.7 million, compared to $2.5 million in the same period of 2023

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.3 million, compared to $4.8 million in the same period of 2023

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2024

The number of enrolled employees (EEs) billed was 18,348, compared to 21,213 in the same period of 2023

The number of business clients serviced was 890, compared to 1,002 in the same period of 2023

Total revenues of $4.9 million, compared to $5.2 million in the same period of 2023

Gross margin was 77.4%, compared to 81.8% in the same period of 2023

Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes was ($0.1) million, compared to $1.0 million in the same period of 2023

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million, compared to $1.0 million in the same period of 2023

"2024 was a transformative year for Health In Tech as we successfully completed our IPO, expanded our product offerings, and made strategic investments in technology and infrastructure." said Tim Johnson, CEO of Health In Tech. "These initiatives have strengthened our foundation and positioned us for scalable growth. While we took a deliberate approach to moderating growth this year, we made significant progress in enhancing our platform, improving cybersecurity, and developing innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Mr. Johnson continued: "In 2025, we are accelerating execution and expanding our reach. We are set to fully launch our mid-sized business underwriting solution, extending coverage to employers with more than 150 employees, expanding beyond our traditional focus on small businesses (5-150 employees). Our new Spec & Agg stop-loss product further enhances efficiency by streamlining claims processing for TPAs and carriers. These advancements will drive revenue growth and significantly expand our total addressable market."

"We are entering 2025 with strong momentum and a clear path for growth. With the strategic groundwork laid in 2024, we anticipate continuing to invest in automation, and expand into new markets, we remain committed to delivering innovative, value-driven solutions that transform self-funded healthcare." As we scale, invest in automation, and enter new markets, we remain committed to delivering innovative, value-driven solutions that transform self-funded healthcare" Tim concluded.

Recent Developments and Business Highlights

Initial Public Offering. In December 2024, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 2,300,000 shares of Class A common stock. Gross proceeds to Health In Tech from the offering were $9.2 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

On January 22, 2025, the Company announced an innovative collaboration with MARPAI and Vitable DPC to introduce enhanced self-funded health plan solutions at highly competitive prices. This collaboration leverages the strengths of Vitable's Direct Primary Care (DPC) model, alongside a comprehensive health plan and stop-loss coverage, to offer cost-effective quotes through Health In Tech's eDIYBS platform. The collaboration is poised to set a new benchmark in the industry for affordability and operational efficiency, empowering businesses to provide high-quality healthcare solutions to their employees at a lower cost.

On January 22, 2025, the Company announced an innovative collaboration with MARPAI and Vitable DPC to introduce enhanced self-funded health plan solutions at highly competitive prices. This collaboration leverages the strengths of Vitable's Direct Primary Care (DPC) model, alongside a comprehensive health plan and stop-loss coverage, to offer cost-effective quotes through Health In Tech's eDIYBS platform. The collaboration is poised to set a new benchmark in the industry for affordability and operational efficiency, empowering businesses to provide high-quality healthcare solutions to their employees at a lower cost. Expand Executive Team to Drive Growth and Innovation. Effective March 17, 2025, the company has appointed key executives to strengthen its leadership and drive innovation. Chris Kurtenbach has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer, replacing (Jonathan) Del Lockett, who now serves as Chief Strategy Officer. Dustin Plantholt has been named Chief Growth Officer, and Jenni Guerrica has been promoted to Chief Information Security Officer. These leadership changes enhance operational efficiency, support market expansion, and position Health In Tech for continued growth in the healthcare industry.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release presents Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial metric, which is provided as a complement to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the accompanying tables found at the end of this release.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include estimates or expectations about Health In Tech's possible or assumed operational results, financial condition, business strategies and plans, market opportunities, competitive position, industry environment, and potential growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "design," "target," "aim," "hope," "expect," "could," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "project," "potential," "goal," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements relate to future events or to Health In Tech's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Health In Tech's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Health In Tech's control and which could, and likely will, affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Health In Tech's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to Health In Tech's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity.

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech (Nasdaq: "HIT") is an Insurtech platform company backed by third-party AI technology, which offers a marketplace that aims to improve processes in the healthcare industry through vertical integration, process simplification, and automation. By removing friction and complexities, we streamline the underwriting, sales and service process for insurance companies, licensed brokers, and TPAs. Learn more at healthintech.com.

Health In Tech, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations





Three Months Ended December 31,

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,





2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenues



















Revenues from underwriting modeling (ICE)

$1,697,080

$2,011,060

$6,649,271

$8,226,852



Revenues from fees

3,207,484

3,205,223

12,841,635

10,924,650



SMR

2,470,284

2,405,622

9,849,300

8,085,596



HI Card

737,200

799,601

2,992,335

2,839,054



Total revenues

4,904,564

5,216,283

19,490,906

19,151,502



Cost of revenues

1,107,173

951,967

4,051,439

2,303,911



Gross profit

3,797,391

4,264,316

15,439,467

16,847,591



Operating expenses



















Sales and marketing expenses

632,060

873,893

3,158,257

3,380,375



General and administrative expenses

2,848,014

1,261,594

8,477,407

8,079,329



Research and development expenses

633,653

673,444

2,813,899

2,004,796



Total operating expenses

4,113,727

2,808,931

14,449,563

13,464,500



Other income (expense):



















Interest income

28,774

26,132

122,885

40,857



Interest expenses

-

(1,104)

(495,000)

(2,052)



Other income

114,055

-

271,211

-



Other expense

62,759

-

-

-



Total other income (expense), net

205,588

25,028

(100,904)

38,805



Income (loss) before income tax expense

$(110,748)

$1,480,413

$889,000

$3,421,896



Provision for income taxes

(33,404)

(478,113)

(218,523)

(945,236)



Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes

(144,152)

1,002,300

670,477

2,476,660



Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

-

-

-

1,481,254



Net income (loss)

$(144,152)

$1,002,300

$670,477

$3,957,914



Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

$1,481,254



Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$(144,152)

$1,002,300

$670,477

$2,476,660





























Health In Tech, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$7,849,248

$2,416,350



Accounts receivable, net

1,647,103

2,235,666



Other receivables

500,252

1,681,100



Deferred offering costs

-

261,769



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

787,161

264,382



Total current assets

10,783,764

6,859,267



Non-current assets











Software

3,962,461

3,561,385



Loans receivable, net

815,995

815,999



Operating lease - right of use assets

206,269

266,641



Total non-current assets

4,984,725

4,644,025



Total assets

$15,768,489

$11,503,292



Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities











Notes payable

$-

$1,650,000



Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,858,840

2,620,965



Income taxes payable

205,253

451,946



Operating lease liabilities - current

66,881

58,482



Total current liabilities

2,130,974

4,781,393



Non-current liabilities











Deferred tax liabilities

328,676

421,980



Operating lease liabilities - non-current

139,811

206,693



Total non-current liabilities

468,487

628,673



Total liabilities

2,599,461

5,410,066



Stockholders' equity











Common stock, $0.001 par value; Class A Common stock 150,000,000 shares authorized, 42,914,870 and 29,269,358 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

42,915

29,269



Common stock, $0.001 par value; Class B Common stock 50,000,000 shares authorized, 11,700,000 and 22,500,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

11,700

22,500



Additional paid-in capital

9,173,017

2,770,538



Retained earnings

3,941,396

3,270,919



Total stockholders' equity

13,169,028

6,093,226



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$15,768,489

$11,503,292





Health In Tech, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Fiscal Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net income

$670,477

$3,957,914

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Write-off of accounts receivable

1,878

-

Amortization expense

541,141

339,300

Deferred tax expenses (benefits)

(93,304)

133,980

Amortization of debt discount

495,000

-

Interest income

(63,996)

(15,999)

Stock-based compensation expense

468,489

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

586,685

(1,279,324)

Other receivables

1,180,848

(1,678,823)

Other receivables-related party

-

18,242

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(514,242)

(211,097)

Operating lease right of use assets and liabilities, net

1,889

4,259

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(851,963)

2,146,570

Income taxes payable

(246,693)

332,047

Assets and liabilities of discontinued operations

-

(2,218,191)

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,176,209

1,528,878

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Development of software

(900,755)

(1,144,361)

Funds provided for loans receivable

-

(800,000)

Interest received from loans receivable

64,000

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(836,755)

(1,944,361)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions

8,214,000

-

Payments of deferred offering costs

(1,975,556)

(261,769)

Payment of distributions

-

(44,351)

Proceeds from notes payable

-

1,650,000

Repayments of notes payable

(2,145,000)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

4,093,444

1,343,880

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

5,432,898

928,397

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

2,416,350

1,487,953

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

7,849,248

2,416,350

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Cash paid for interest

$-

$2,052

Cash paid for income taxes

$558,521

$479,209

Summary of noncash investing and financing activities:









Accrued deferred offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$39,839

$-

Accrued development of software included in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$50,000

$-

Conversion of Series A convertible preferred stock to Class A common stock

$-

$2,566,038

Reclassification of deferred offering costs to additional paid-in capital upon initial public offering

$2,277,164

$-



Components of Operating Results

Revenues

While we generate our revenue primarily from small employers and insurance carriers, we grow our business primarily from offering solutions that streamline sales processes, enhance service delivery, and reduce the sales cycle duration for TPAs, MGUs, and Brokers. We offer our services through our three subsidiaries. Program services provided by SMR and MGU activities provided by ICE (including eDIYBS) are interdependent, as they cannot function effectively without being combined. Services provided by HI Card is an optional add-on to our other services, and it cannot be offered on a standalone basis. Brokers that utilize the program services on behalf of the small employer provided by SMR and MGU activities provided by ICE, are not obligated to utilize our HI Card service. Currently ICE does not offer underwriting services as a standalone service. In the future, we may consider offering it as a standalone service.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues primarily consists of infrastructure costs to operate our platform such as hosting fees and fees paid to various third-party partners for access to their technology, services and amortization expenses of our capitalized internal-use software related to our platform. We mainly outsource captive management services and data services from the third-party companies. Our internal proprietary system seeks to consistently improve underwriting and services results through machine learning and data feeds. The captive management activities include introducing new carriers, conducting due diligence on carriers, conducting feasibility studies to determine the viability to be a stop-loss carrier on the platform, negotiating terms and contracts, coordinating audit requests, managing relationship with unrelated carriers and their regulators and auditor firms to ensure that our risk associated with our service offerings is minimized.

Sales and marketing expenses

Sales and marketing expenses primarily consist of personnel-related costs including salaries, benefits and commissions cost for our sales and marketing personnel. Sales and marketing expenses also include the costs for advertising, promotional and other marketing activities, as well as certain fees paid to various third-party for sales and customer acquisition.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses primarily consist of personnel-related costs and related expenses for our executives, finance, legal, human resources, technical support, and administrative personnel as well as the costs associated with professional fees for external legal, accounting and other consulting services, insurance premiums.

Research and development expenses

Research and development expenses primarily consist of personnel-related costs, including salaries and benefits for our research and development personnel. Additional expenses include costs related to the software development, quality assurance, and testing of new technology, and enhancement of our existing platform technology.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents our earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and public company readiness costs not deemed capitalizable. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure calculated in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP. We exclude certain non-recurring or non-cash items when calculating Adjusted EBITDA, and we believe this approach provides a more meaningful measure by offering a clearer view of our underlying operational performance.

Financial Results Summary ($ in millions)



































Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2024



2023

% Change



2024



2023

% Change Total revenues $ 4.9

$ 5.2

-6.0 %

$ 19.5

$ 19.2

1.8 % GAAP gross margin

77.4 %



81.8 %

-4.4 %

$ 79.2 %

$ 88.0 %

-8.8 % Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes $ (0.1)

$ 1.0

-114.4 %

$ 0.7

$ 2.5

-72.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.5

$ 1.0

-51.2 %

$ 2.3

$ 4.8

-52.7 %

