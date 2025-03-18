BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ZKH Group Limited (ZKH):Earnings: -RMB29.10 million in Q4 vs. -RMB59.60 million in the same period last year. EPS: -RMB0.18 in Q4 vs. -RMB0.98 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ZKH Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of -RMB15.03 million or -RMB0.09 per share for the period.Revenue: RMB2.370 billion in Q4 vs. RMB2.443 billion in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX