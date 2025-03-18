BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are up firmly in positive territory on Tuesday on positive cues from other markets in the region, ahead of a vote on a crucial spending plan in Germany, and U.S. President Donald Trump's Ukraine peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.The German parliament vote seeks to exempt defense spending from debt limits and create a 500-billion-euro infrastructure plan fund.Traders also eye messages from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to be delivered later today during GTC 2025, or the GPU Technology Conference 2025, under way in California.The focus will be on artificial intelligence, robotics and other advanced technologies.The benchmark CAC 40, which climbed to 8,140.09 earlier in the session, was up 41.02 points or 0.51% at 8,115.00 a few minutes ago.STMicroElectronics is rising nearly 4.5%. BNP Paribas is up 2.75% and Renault is gaining 2.65%. Stellantis, Edenred and ArcelorMittal are up 2 to 2.2%.Capgemini, Veolia Environment, Michelin, Legrand, TotalEnergies, Schneider Electric, Saint Gobain, Eurofins Scientific, Credit Agricole, Accor, Publicis Groupe, Carrefour, AXA, Thales, Vinci and Bouygues are up 1 to 1.8%.Danone is down by about 1.2%. Hermes International, Safran, Unibail Rodamco and Dassault Systemes are modestly lower.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX