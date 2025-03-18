BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks are modestly higher Tuesday morning, in line with markets across the region, as investors await a vote on major spending plan in Germany, and talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.Investors are also awaiting the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting due later in the week.Mining stocks are moving up on firm gold and copper prices. Bank and energy stocks are among the other prominent gainers.The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 31.37 points or 0.36% at 8,711.66 a little while ago.JD Sports Fashion is gaining about 2.7%. Barclays Group is up 2.5%, EasyJet is rising 2.4% and Antofagasta is advancing 2.1%.IAG, Anglo American Plc, Next, Airtel Africa, Barratt Redrow, Natwest Group, HSBC Holdings, Marks & Spencer, Legal & General, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Endeavour Mining, Intermediate Capital Group, BP, Standard Chartered, Fresnillo and Glencore are up 1.3 to 2%.Relx, Games Workshop, Unilever, British American Tobacco, Compass Group, The Sage Group, Intertek Group and RightMove are down 0.8 to 1.2%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX