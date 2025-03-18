BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at RMB569.992 million, or RMB0.16 per share. This compares with RMB669.605 million, or RMB0.19 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn RMB1.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 54.1% to RMB31.125 billion from RMB20.204 billion last year.KE Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB569.992 Mln. vs. RMB669.605 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.16 vs. RMB0.19 last year. -Revenue: RMB31.125 Bln vs. RMB20.204 Bln last year.For the fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of RMB 1.336 billion, lesser than RMB 1.713 billion, recorded for the same period last year.Net profit per American Depositary Share, or ADS, was RMB 0.49, compared with RMB 0.56 per ADS a year ago. Excluding items, earnings per ADS slipped to RMB 1.14 from last year's RMB 1.44 per ADS.The Board will pay a final cash dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.36 per ADS, to the share/ADS holders of record as of April 9.BEKE was down by 8.33 percent at $23 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX