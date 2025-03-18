Plurilock's Critical Services business continues to gain market recognition and drive growth.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces that it has received multiple industry awards recognizing its leadership in cybersecurity innovation and service excellence.

Plurilock has been named to the Cyber150 List, received the Cybersecurity Excellence Award in Continuous Penetration Testing, and won a Gold Globee Award for its Penetration Testing services. Plurilock's award-winning penetration testing services fall under its Critical Services business, which has become an increasingly important component of the Company's business model.

These honours highlight Plurilock's expanding presence in cybersecurity services and reinforce the strong market demand for its high-margin Critical Services business. As of the Company's latest reported financial results, Critical Services had experienced 70% year-over-year growth year-to-date Q3 2024.

The Company expects this momentum to continue, driven by heightened cybersecurity threats, increasing regulatory compliance requirements, and the growing adoption of Zero Trust security frameworks. Plurilock's land-and-expand strategy enables it to convert initial security assessments into long-term service contracts, enhancing customer lifetime value and driving positive operating leverage.

"Cybersecurity is evolving rapidly, and organizations need more than just one-time security solutions-they require continuous monitoring, proactive risk assessment, and expert guidance," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "These industry recognitions affirm the value of our Critical Services offerings and highlight our ability to help clients navigate today's complex security landscape. With demand for security services at an all-time high, we are well-positioned to sustain our growth and drive shareholder value."

Plurilock's recent industry accolades underscore its position as a trusted provider of advanced cybersecurity solutions and its commitment to securing critical infrastructure for enterprises and government clients.

Cyber150 List - Recognizing the World's Fastest-Growing Cybersecurity Companies

Plurilock has been selected for the Cyber150 List, a ranking curated by IT-Harvest, recognizing the fastest-growing cybersecurity vendors globally. Companies selected for this list are evaluated based on IT-Harvest's proprietary Health Score, which measures company growth, financial strength, and market impact.

The Cyber150 highlights the most innovative cybersecurity firms with strong revenue growth and a proven track record of delivering security solutions to global markets. Plurilock's inclusion in this list reflects the Company's expanding presence in cybersecurity services and its ability to execute on high-value contracts.

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards - Continuous Penetration Testing Leader

Plurilock was recognized for its Continuous Penetration Testing (CPT) solution, winning a Cybersecurity Excellence Award in the Continuous Penetration Testing category. This award acknowledges Plurilock's ability to provide ongoing, real-time security assessments that help organizations identify and remediate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, commented: "We congratulate Plurilock Security Inc. on this outstanding achievement in the 'Continuous Penetration Testing' category of the 2025 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. As we celebrate 10 years of recognizing excellence in cybersecurity, your innovation, commitment, and leadership set a powerful example for the entire industry."

Plurilock's penetration testing services are a key part of its Critical Services business, providing enterprises and government agencies with proactive security solutions to defend against evolving cyber threats.

Gold Globee Award - Excellence in Cybersecurity Services

Plurilock also received a Gold Globee Award, a highly competitive international recognition celebrating innovation and excellence in cybersecurity. This award further validates the Company's growing reputation as a leader in security services, particularly in penetration testing and risk assessment solutions.

San Madan, President of the Globee Awards, stated: "Congratulations to the 2025 winners for their exceptional contributions to strengthening our digital world. Your dedication, innovation, and leadership are not only driving cybersecurity forward but also inspiring the industry to reach new heights. We are proud to recognize and celebrate your success."

For more information about Plurilock's award-winning cybersecurity services, visit Plurilock Critical Services.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services, aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

For more information, visit https://www.plurilock.com

Forward-Looking Statements

