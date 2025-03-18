Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, announced it has signed a contract to supply a Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) and a Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) system for a Bahamian resort.

"The credibility of our reference base in the Caribbean continues to improve along with recognition of our ability to provide a full WaterTech solution," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "Water is an essential resource for these resorts to operate, and we provide technologies that are cost-effective and user-friendly. We look forward to capitalizing on our expanded U.S. manufacturing footprint and building on our unique expertise."

The contract, valued at a total of approximately CA$3.3 million (US$2.3 million), will provide 240,000 gallons per day (GPD) of potable water and treat 65,000 GPD of wastewater. It will be executed by the Company's recent acquisition, Gemini Water, and is expected to be delivered and commissioned in calendar year 2025.

This order highlights the increasing need for new and improved water infrastructure in the Caribbean as the region sees increased development, tourism, and groundwater scarcity.

In 2024, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) reported a robust pipeline of 50 new activated hotel projects, adding 19,591 rooms, with 29,987 total rooms in various stages of planning between 2024 and 2028.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 220 employees operating in ten offices and over 45 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients.

