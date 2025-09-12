Ottawa , Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, announced it has signed a $1.3 million environmental engineering contract with a multi-national mining operator for a mining rehabilitation project in Ontario.

"We are honoured to remain a trusted partner to leading multinational mining companies," said Scott MacFabe, Chair and CEO of BluMetric. "Their continued confidence in our skilled environmental professionals is especially important as mining projects strengthen under today's improving market conditions. We believe BluMetric is well positioned to benefit from this mining resurgence in Ontario and across Canada."

This project encompasses various workloads including design enhancements, geotechnical and environmental investigations.

According to the Abandoned Mines Information System, Ontario has 6,181 known abandoned mine sites, containing approximately 19,626 mine hazard features. Hazards associated with abandoned mines include contaminated water and soil, and the potential for ongoing environmental and safety risks. BluMetric's Professional Services division aims to take advantage of the growing opportunities with its strong presence in the province which is supported by five regional offices.

BluMetric further announces today that, Ms. Wanda Richardson has stepped down from the Company's Board of Directors ("Board"), effective September 11, 2025. Ms. Richardson was a member of the Board's Nominating and Governance Committee and the Compensation Committee. The Company and the Board express their gratitude for her three years of dedicated service and extend best wishes for her future endeavours.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded water technology and environmental engineering firm. BluMetric designs, fabricates, and delivers sustainable solutions to complex water and environmental challenges. The Company is supported by more than 230 employees across 11 offices and 3 manufacturing facilities, with over 50 years of history. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Government, Military, and Mining clients.

