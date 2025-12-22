Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, announced it has signed contracts for a complete WaterTech solution and its first recurring operations & maintenance (O&M) agreement in the Caribbean.

The first contract is to supply a Seawater Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) and Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) system for a private island in the Exumas, Bahamas. The SWRO will supply up to 320,000 GPD of potable water, while the MBR will treat 120,000 GPD of wastewater. Valued at CA$3.4 million (US$2.4 million), the project showcases BluMetric's ability to offer cost-effective total water solutions including design, engineering, manufacturing, and service.

The second contract is an O&M agreement for the Company's St. Kitts and Nevis SWRO desalination plant. Valued at CA$1.6 million (US$1.1 million), the agreement is for a 1-year term and is expected to be renewed on an annual basis as client needs permit. This represents the first O&M contract of its kind BluMetric has secured in the Caribbean and showcases the Company's investments to build a more recurring service base alongside its deployed WaterTech systems.

"We're pleased to announce these wins in the Caribbean," said Scott MacFabe, Chair and CEO. "Our complete WaterTech solution in the Exumas, and our first recurring O&M contract in St. Kitts and Nevis, highlight our comprehensive approach to provide end-to-end, competitive sustainable water and wastewater solutions. These achievements demonstrate our commitment and continued investments in the region from which we will continue to strengthen our product and service offerings as key differentiators that help us drive long-term client relationships."

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded water technology and environmental engineering firm. BluMetric designs, fabricates, and delivers sustainable solutions to complex water and environmental challenges. The Company is supported by more than 385 employees across 15 offices and 3 manufacturing facilities, with over 50 years of history. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Government, Military, and Mining clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's quarterly and annual results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

