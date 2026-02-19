Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2026) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, announced that it will release financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025, after market close on February 25, 2026.

BluMetric to Host Investor Conference Call

BluMetric will host a conference call on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 9:00 AM ET (6:00 AM PT) to discuss the results. To join the conference call without operator assistance, it's important to register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/48WP8gF at least 15 minutes before the call's start time or later to receive an instant automated callback.

You can also dial directly to be entered into the call by an Operator. Please dial 1-888-699-1199 (Toll-Free North America) or 1-416-945-7677 (Local).

The replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at blumetric.ca.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded water technology and environmental engineering firm. BluMetric designs, fabricates, and delivers sustainable solutions to complex water and environmental challenges. The Company is supported by more than 370 employees across 16 offices and 3 manufacturing facilities, with over 50 years of history. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Government, Military, and Mining clients in North America and the Caribbean.

Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284516

Source: BluMetric Environmental Inc.