Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce a US$1.5 million (CA$2.0 million) contract to supply a Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) for a private housing development in Florida. The plant will treat 150,000 gallons per day (GPD) of wastewater and has the option to be expanded to 300,000 GPD through a subsequent phase and purchase order.

"Wastewater treatment is becoming a more significant part of our WaterTech business offerings," stated Scott MacFabe, Chair and CEO. "Our continued wins in the space reaffirm our MBR technology platform and its ability to deliver economic performance and reliability to our clients. We continue to see U.S. housing developments, along with plants of this size, as an important driver of our base load revenues as we scale the overall business."

The system will be manufactured by the Company's WaterTech USA division in Gainesville, Florida, and is expected to be delivered and commissioned within the next twelve months. Once deployed, the WWTP will be remotely monitored from the Company's operations center, and spare parts and consumables will be provided.

In response to the demand for WaterTech USA's products, BluMetric is in active discussions to potentially double its current manufacturing footprint of 25,000 square feet to 50,000 square feet in Gainesville. The additional space would allow the Company to serve higher potential demand, particularly for U.S.-based projects, where quoting and proposals have seen a significant year-over-year increase.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded water technology and environmental engineering firm. BluMetric designs, fabricates, and delivers sustainable solutions to complex water and environmental challenges. The Company is supported by more than 335 employees across 16 offices and 3 manufacturing facilities, with over 50 years of history. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Government, Military, and Mining clients in North America and the Caribbean.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's quarterly and annual results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

