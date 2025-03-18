Ryde Group: Ryde Integrates Alipay to Enhance Travel Convenience for International Visitors in Singapore

Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde' or the "Company") , a technology company with a leading platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, has integrated Alipay to provide a seamless payment experience for international visitors. International tourists visiting Singapore can now enjoy a smoother and more familiar ride-hailing experience, thanks to Ryde's latest integration of Alipay , one of China's most widely used digital payment platforms.

The move comes as Chinese arrivals to Singapore reached 3.08 million in 2024 , a 126% year-on-year increase , accounting for 18.7% of all inbound arrivals . Singapore also achieved a historic high in tourism receipts in 2024, underscoring the growing demand for frictionless payment solutions .

By offering Alipay as a payment option, Ryde removes a common inconvenience for International travellers-the reliance on cash or foreign credit cards-allowing them to navigate Singapore with greater ease. This enhancement benefits Alipay's 1.6 billion global users , enabling them to book rides seamlessly while visiting the country.

Seamless Payments, Hassle-Free Travel

With the new Alipay integration, International tourists using Ryde can now:

Link their Alipay accounts for instant, secure transactions.

Pay in RMB with transparent pricing.

Enjoy a faster, cashless experience while exploring the city.

For International travelers, this means more time soaking in the sights and less time worrying about payment logistics.

Singapore's Top Attractions Now More Accessible

Singapore continues to be a key destination for International visitors, with must-see attractions ranging from cultural landmarks to world-class leisure spots. With Ryde, tourists can seamlessly reach places like:

Bird Paradise in Mandai - Asia's largest bird park, home to over 3,500 birds across 400 species.

Maxwell Food Centre & Newton Food Centre - Famous for Singaporean staples like Hainanese chicken rice and chili crab.

Singapore Zoo & River Wonders - A chance to meet pandas and experience the Night Safari.

Marina Bay Sands & Gardens by the Bay - Iconic skyline views and lush futuristic gardens.

Sentosa & East Coast Park - From thrilling rides at Universal Studios to relaxing beachfront getaways.

A Competitive Move in Singapore's Ride-Hailing Market

The Alipay partnership not only enhances the user experience but also strengthens Ryde's position in Singapore's competitive ride-hailing industry. The integration is expected to:

A) Attract more Chinese tourists, a high-spending travel segment.

B) Increase ride bookings, removing payment friction as a barrier.

C) Boost transaction value, as tourists often take longer trips to key attractions.

D) Open doors for future fintech collaborations, strengthening Ryde's ecosystem.

Bridging the Gap for International Visitors



James Tan, Director of Product of Ryde Group, shared "Singapore stands as a premier destination for international travelers, and our goal is to make their experience effortless and enjoyable. By integrating Alipay into Ryde, we are not only elevating user convenience but also unlocking greater booking potential from this valuable travel segment. This integration eliminates a common travel hassle, empowering visitors to book rides with the same ease and familiarity they enjoy at home."

For now, Alipay payments will be available exclusively to verified Mainland China Alipay users, ensuring a seamless experience tailored to Ryde's growing Chinese customer base.

A Step Forward in Travel Convenience



With Alipay payments now live, Ryde continues to position itself as the go-to ride-hailing platform for international travelers in Singapore. For Chinese visitors, this latest update means one less hurdle when navigating the Lion City.



About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde, a homegrown super mobility app founded in Singapore, is the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014! As a publicly listed company on the NYSE, we are reimagining the way people and goods move around. We offer a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery, but what truly sets us apart is our commitment to empower our private-hire and taxi partners. We take 0% commission, ensuring that more of every hard-earned dollar goes to drivers on our platform. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ to learn more.

