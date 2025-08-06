Ryde Group: Ryde Strengthens Driver-Partner Retention Strategy with Singapore National Day Initiative

Invests in driver-partner loyalty programs as key competitive differentiator in Singapore

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American: RYDE) ("Ryde' or the "Company"), a leading platform for mobility and quick commerce, announced the successful completion of its Singapore National Day driver engagement initiative, part of the Company's strategic focus on driver retention and platform differentiation in Singapore's highly competitive mobility market.

This initiative, celebrating Singapore's 60th independence anniversary and the vital role played by driver-partners in building a more connected and inclusive Singapore, demonstrates Ryde's data-driven approach to driver loyalty-a critical factor for sustainable growth and competitive positioning in the mobility sector. With over 600 driver-partners invited to collect limited-edition black National Day T-shirts and Ryde decals through a convenient drive-by pick-up point on Victoria Street, the program reinforces Ryde's strategy to differentiate through superior driver experience and community engagement.

Driver-partners appreciated the convenience of the setup, which allowed them to collect their commemorative items without disrupting their daily schedules-a testament to Ryde's understanding of their operational needs.

"This National Day initiative represents more than celebration-it's a strategic investment in our most valuable asset: our driver-partner network," said Suraj Raj, Senior Manager, Group Corporate Communications & Branding of Ryde Group. "With strong driver participation rates, we are continuing to see direct correlation between community investment and key business metrics. This strategic approach to driver-partner relations positions us for sustainable growth in Singapore and beyond."

Strategic Driver-Partner Retention Drives Competitive Advantage

The National Day event is part of Ryde's broader strategy to actively engage and empower its driver-partner community. It follows a series of successful initiatives including the Annual CNY Lunch, the RydeHongbao red packet giveaway, and the MakanWithRyde food drive-all of which aim to foster stronger bonds, uplift morale, and build long-term loyalty.

This comprehensive approach to community building sets Ryde apart in Singapore's competitive ride-hailing landscape. While other platforms focus primarily on transactional relationships, Ryde invests in creating meaningful connections that extend beyond daily operations. The company's consistent year-round engagement strategy has resulted in higher driver retention rates and increased platform advocacy among its driver-partner community.

Ms. Siti, a veteran Ryde driver-partner, shared her enthusiasm: "This SG60 celebration is more than just a giveaway-it's about recognition, inclusion, and pride. Ryde continues to show they value us not just as service providers, but as part of something bigger. Wearing this National Day shirt makes me proud to represent both Singapore and Ryde."

Another driver-partner, Mr. Ismail, expressed his appreciation: "After driving for many platforms, Ryde truly stands out. This SG60 event shows they remember us during important national moments. It makes me feel valued and part of the Singapore story."

Zero-Commission Model Creates Sustainable Competitive Moat

Central to Ryde's driver-partner retention strategy is its industry-leading 0% commission model, which allows driver-partners to retain most of their earnings. This structural advantage creates a significant competitive moat in Singapore where major competitors extract over 20% commissions, directly impacting driver-partners' take-home earnings.

The zero-commission approach, combined with community engagement initiatives, generates a "dual-value proposition" that addresses both financial and psychological driver-partner needs. This model has proven particularly effective in attracting high-quality, professional drivers who value transparent compensation structures and community recognition.

Our focus is on building sustainable competitive advantages through driver-centric policies that prioritize long-term retention over short-term acquisition metrics.

ESG Commitment and Sustainable Development

Ryde's community-focused efforts also contribute to broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, aligning with key UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs):

SDG 8 - Decent Work and Economic Growth : By recognizing and celebrating driver-partners' contributions, Ryde fosters fair and dignified work.



SDG 11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities: Through inclusive and grassroots-led initiatives, Ryde strengthens community bonds and national unity.

Growth Strategy and Market Expansion Outlook

As Singapore marks 60 years of independence, Ryde continues to renew its commitment to building a more equitable, community-driven platform-one where driver-partners are heard, respected, and empowered to thrive alongside the nation's continued growth.

Moving forward, Ryde plans to introduce additional community engagement initiatives that celebrate both local culture and driver-partner contributions. The company remains committed to its vision of creating a mobility ecosystem where technology serves humanity, communities are strengthened, and every stakeholder-from driver-partners to riders-benefits from a more connected Singapore.

As competition for quality driver-partners intensifies across Southeast Asian mobility markets, retention-focused strategies become increasingly valuable for maintaining competitive positioning and achieving sustainable profitability targets. Ryde's community-first approach offers particular advantages in culturally diverse markets where local engagement and brand trust significantly impact adoption rates.

To learn more about Ryde's ongoing driver-partner-focused initiatives, visit www.rydesharing.com .

