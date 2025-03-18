BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 18

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 17 March 2025 were:

605.35p Capital only

607.98p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 150,500 Ordinary shares on 17th March 2025, the Company has 79,271,364 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 23,938,500 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.