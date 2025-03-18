Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results of Voting at the General Meeting

DJ Results of Voting at the General Meeting

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) Results of Voting at the General Meeting 18-March-2025 / 11:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 18 March 2025 Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Result of General Meeting 18 March 2025: Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") announces that, at the General Meeting of shareholders held earlier today, Resolution 1 was passed as an Ordinary Resolution. Resolution 2 was passed as a Special Resolution. The results of the poll voting on all resolutions are summarised below. % of VOTES RESOLUTION VOTES % VOTES % VOTES ISC** WITHHELD FOR AGAINST TOTAL *** VOTED 1 Authority to allot shares in relation to 508,494,388 92.40 41,827,823 7.60 550,322,211 81.77% 139,170 Contingent Convertible Securities Authority to dis-apply pre-emption rights 2* in relation to Contingent Convertible 502,914,539 91.45 47,037,270 8.55 549,951,809 81.72% 509,572 Securities

* Passed as a special resolution.

** Issued Share Capital

*** Votes 'withheld' have not been included in the calculation of whether a resolution is carried.

Percentages have been rounded to two decimal places.

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue on 18 March 2025 (excluding shares held in Treasury) was 672,979,957. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

A copy of the above results will shortly be available on the investor relations section of Metro Bank Holdings PLC's website.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business at the General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for viewing at https: //data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385

