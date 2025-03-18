Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Spektakuläre News bei dieser Aktie - ist das ist die Chance des Jahres?
Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Results of Voting at the General Meeting

DJ Results of Voting at the General Meeting 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Results of Voting at the General Meeting 
18-March-2025 / 11:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                               Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
18 March 2025 
 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
Result of General Meeting 
18 March 2025: Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") announces that, at the General Meeting of shareholders held 
earlier today, Resolution 1 was passed as an Ordinary Resolution. Resolution 2 was passed as a Special Resolution. The 
results of the poll voting on all resolutions are summarised below. 
                                                    % of  VOTES 
RESOLUTION                        VOTES    %   VOTES   %  VOTES    ISC** WITHHELD 
                             FOR        AGAINST     TOTAL       *** 
                                                    VOTED 
1       Authority to allot shares in relation to  508,494,388 92.40 41,827,823 7.60 550,322,211 81.77% 139,170 
       Contingent Convertible Securities 
       Authority to dis-apply pre-emption rights 
2*      in relation to Contingent Convertible    502,914,539 91.45 47,037,270 8.55 549,951,809 81.72% 509,572 
       Securities

* Passed as a special resolution.

** Issued Share Capital

*** Votes 'withheld' have not been included in the calculation of whether a resolution is carried.

Percentages have been rounded to two decimal places.

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue on 18 March 2025 (excluding shares held in Treasury) was 672,979,957. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

A copy of the above results will shortly be available on the investor relations section of Metro Bank Holdings PLC's website.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2R, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business at the General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for viewing at https: //data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 379434 
EQS News ID:  2102358 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2102358&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2025 07:03 ET (11:03 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
