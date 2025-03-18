Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. is mobilizing crews to Yellowknife starting this week to drill test a number of Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) targets on its wholly-owned Mon Gold Property. These targets were derived from geological, geochemical and geophysical surveys completed over the property recently. A video on our website presents most of this VMS information and can be found here https://sixtynorthgold.com/investors/videos/.

"Dr. Webb, President & CEO of the Company reports, "The VMS targets are exciting and very well defined as large, strong conductors within a magnetically depressed series of pelites and rhyolites. Exposed massive and semimassive sulfides in these horizons incudes our 5656 Zone where trench samples grading 1.0 gpt gold, 203 gpt silver, 0.59% lead and 0.96 zinc over 0.45 m were identified (see NR November 6, 2018). Twenty-two and twenty kilometres to the south within the same Kam Group volcanics respectively, the Likely Lake deposit was drilled yielding 7.6 metres of 2.5 gpt gold, 204 gpt silver, 6.0% lead, 10.8% zinc, 0.6% copper, and the Homer Lake showing was drilled yielding 4.9 metres of 10.0 gpt gold, 209 gpt silver, 5.0% lead and 0.1% zinc. (Gold Terra NI 43-101. Armitage, 2021)."

The Archean Yellowknife Supergroup at this location includes a sequence of tholeiitic mafic volcanics (Kam Group) overlain by a calc-alkalic volcanic package with inter-formational turbiditic sediments (Banting Group). These are overlain by an extensive turbidite sequence. Massive sulphide horizons occur in the area of the Mon Property where an 8 m thick massive sulphide unit is hosted within the Mac Tuff near the base of the calc alkaline volcanics. A one km long geochemical anomaly extends to the south of the Company's 5656 Zone where a composite VTEM Plus © TDEM anomaly (E, F, and G) occurs under a lake and swamp covered area within the Mac Tuff horizon as well as in the overlying quartz porphyry and crystal tuffs of the Sito Lake volcanic rocks. These anomalies have modeled conductivities from 1 S/m to >4,500, >500,000, and >500,000 S/m respectively (Napier S., MIRA Geoscience, 2020), widths >30 m thick and individual strike lengths >200 m. A zone of magnetic destruction encompasses these conductors and a barium-enriched sequence including iron sulphide and iron oxide-rich rocks caps these to the east.

Dave Webb Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng., President & CEO of the Company, is the Qualified Person for the purposes of this release and has reviewed and approved its technical content."

About the Company

The Company is developing mining operations for gold on its 100%-owned Mon Gold Property, 40 km north of Yellowknife, NWT. Past production of the A Zone extracted 15,000 tonnes at 30 gpt gold from this vein (Company Technical Report, August 3, 2023, on SEDAR or https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/technical-report/). The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or better (Discovery and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Min and Giant Mine) (ref. Sixty North Gold NI 43-101, August, 2023).

Other targets on the property include silver and gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) targets, as well as partially-exposed shear zone-hosted gold mineralization.

