BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) reported Loss for its fourth quarter of -RMB587.33 millionThe company's bottom line came in at -RMB587.33 million, or -RMB15.67 per share. This compares with -RMB44.25 million, or -RMB1.29 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 52.9% to RMB415.23 million from RMB881.90 million last year.OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -RMB587.33 Mln. vs. -RMB44.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: -RMB15.67 vs. -RMB1.29 last year. -Revenue: RMB415.23 Mln vs. RMB881.90 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX