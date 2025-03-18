MDJM LTD: MDJM Announces Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary MD Local Global's Partnership with Kengo Kuma & Associates for the Fernie Castle Oriental Landscape Project

FIFE, Scotland , March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Local Global Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: UOKA) (the "Company" or "MDJM"), an integrated global culture-driven asset management company, today announced that it has signed an Architectural Design Service Agreement with the Japanese architectural firm KENGO KUMA & ASSOCIATES, INC (KKAA). Since its establishment, KKAA has completed over 550 projects. This partnership is established to drive the Fernie Castle Oriental Landscape Project, which project is intended to harmonize traditional Eastern garden art with historic Scottish castle aesthetic, aiming to create a landmark that embodies both cultural richness and modern design.

Situated in the picturesque surroundings of Fife, Scotland, the 16th-century Fernie Castle is surrounded by 17 acres of woodlands, offering a serene, historic setting. The Oriental Landscape Project is anticipated to blend Eastern-inspired garden features with the castle's Western architectural heritage, which may serve as a global example of harmonizing diverse cultural designs.

The project benefits from the expertise of KKAA, founded in 1990 by the renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, a University Professor and Professor Emeritus at the University of Tokyo. KKAA has an extensive global presence. It is anticipated that KKAA's approach to the Fernie Castle project will integrate innovative Eastern garden elements with the castle's centuries-old Western historical character.

Siping Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDJM, stated, "We are excited to partner with KENGO KUMA & ASSOCIATES on this innovative project. By combining Eastern garden artistry with the historic Fernie Castle, we aim to create a unique cultural synergy and a compelling example of Eastern landscape design. We look forward to seeing the cultural impact of this collaboration."

About MDJM LTD

MDJM LTD is a global culture-driven asset management company focused on transforming historical properties into cultural hubs that integrate modern digital technology with rich historical value. The Company has been expanding its operations in the UK, where it is developing projects such as Fernie Castle in Scotland and the Robin Hill Property in England. These properties are being remodeled into multi-functional cultural venues that will feature fine dining, hospitality services, art exhibitions, and cultural exchange events. As part of its broader strategy, MDJM seeks to position itself as a hub for artisan exchanges, art shows, and sales, leveraging its historical properties as platforms for promoting Eastern and Western cultural exchanges. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to furthering its global market expansion and enhancing its cultural business footprint. For more information regarding the Company, please visit https://www.ir-uoka.com/.

