New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBM) ("Psyence Biomed" or the "Company") today announced that it has expanded and further strengthened its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointment of Dr. Dan J. Stein, a recognized leader in the field of psychopharmacology. He is the Professor and Chair of the Dept of Psychiatry and Mental Health at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Director of the South African Medical Research Council (MRC) Unit on Risk & Resilience in Mental Disorders. Dr. Stein joins Dr. Albert Garcia-Romeu (Chair), Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Dr. Seth Feuerstein, Department of Psychiatry at Yale University, and Dr. Clive Ward-Able, Medical Director of Psyence Biomedical on the Company's SAB. The Company will discuss the role of the SAB in a corporate webinar scheduled for Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

"Dr. Stein brings decades of diverse clinical and scientific experience in the area of psychopharmacology and psychotherapy trials, and I could not be more excited to welcome him to our SAB," stated Dr. Neil Maresky, M.B.,B.Ch., Chief Executive Officer of Psyence Biomed. "While we continue in our Phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin as a potential treatment for Adjustment Disorder in Palliative Care, we will also be advancing plans for our second development indication in Alcohol Use Disorder. With the objective guidance from our world-class SAB, I believe we are well positioned to introduce an entirely new class of psilocybin-based therapeutics to address significant unmet needs in mental health and addiction."

"Psychedelic therapies hold promise in psychiatry across a number of indications," stated Dr. Stein. "I am excited to join Psyence Biomed's SAB at this crucial time for the company and help guide their pioneering work with nature-derived psilocybin. I look forward to working alongside my fellow SAB members as Psyence Biomed advances and expands its pipeline of promising psilocybin-based therapeutic candidates."

Dr. Dan J. Stein is internationally recognized as an expert in psychopharmacology. He completed his fellowship and residency training at Columbia University and the New York State Psychiatric Institute. He is a clinician-scientist whose work has long focused on anxiety and related disorders, including obsessive-compulsive spectrum conditions and posttraumatic stress disorder. He has also mentored a range of other research, with publications spanning basic neuroscience, through clinical research, and on to public mental health. His research has had considerable influence (as evidenced by a Google h-index > 200), as has his mentorship (as evidenced by the career success of his postgraduate students and fellows). Awards for his work include the International College of Neuropsychopharmacologicum's Max Hamilton Award for his contributions to psychopharmacology, and its Ethics in Psychopharmacology Award.

Corporate Webinar

Psyence Biomed is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a corporate webinar with its executive team on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 12:00 PM EST. This webinar will provide investors and stakeholders with a unique opportunity to engage directly with Psyence Biomed's leadership, ask questions, and gain valuable insights into the Company's ongoing clinical research and future initiatives. During the webinar, the executive team will also discuss the Company's broader vision for the future of psychedelic therapeutics. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to attend and participate in this informative session.

To register, please access the following link: Psyence Biomed Corporate Webinar

About Psyence Biomed:

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBM) is one of the few vertically integrated biopharmaceutical companies specializing in psychedelic-based therapeutics. It is the first life sciences biotechnology company focused on developing nature-derived (non-synthetic) psilocybin-based psychedelic medicine to be listed on Nasdaq. Psyence is dedicated to addressing unmet mental health needs, particularly in palliative care. The name 'Psyence' merges 'psychedelics' and 'science,' reflecting the company's commitment to an evidence-based approach in developing safe, effective, and FDA-approved nature-derived psychedelic treatments for a broad range of mental health disorders.

