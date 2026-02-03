In the Green - Premarket Gainers

FatPipe, Inc. (FATN) - up 76% at $3.24 FiEE, Inc. (FIEE) - up 25% at $6.45 Teradyne, Inc. (TER) - up 22% at $305.00 Sidus Space, Inc. (SIDU) - up 12% at $2.89 Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) - up 11% at $164.39 Namib Minerals (NAMM) - up 11% at $4.33 DaVita Inc. (DVA) - up 10% at $122.94 TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) - up 10% at $14.88 Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) - up 8% at $38.27 Baiya International Group Inc. (BIYA) - up 6% at $4.29

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) - down 18% at $3.11 AsiaStrategy (SORA) - down 17% at $2.30 Julong Holding Limited (JLHL) - down 16% at $3.54 PS International Group Ltd. (PSIG) - down 13% at $5.54 Rambus Inc. (RMBS) - down 11% at $100.76 Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG) - down 11% at $2.80 Phoenix Asia Holdings Limited (PHOE)- down 8% at $16.05 La Rosa Holdings Corp. (LRHC) - down 8% at $2.25 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) - down 7% at $31.00 VivoSim Labs, Inc. (VIVS) - down 5% at $2.30

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 6:44 a.m. ET on Tuesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.