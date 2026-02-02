Anzeige
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
WKN: A3EYDN | ISIN: US3119211007
ACCESS Newswire
02.02.2026 22:02 Uhr
167 Leser
FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results. Revenues up 30%, MRR up 48% Y-o-Y, and Cash Flow Positive

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), a pioneer and multiple patents holder in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network ("SD-WAN") and single-stack cybersecurity solutions, today announced its third quarter fiscal year 2026 results for the period ended December 31, 2025.

Q3 Highlights

  • Total revenue, including professional services, was $4.1 million, representing 30% growth compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2025

  • Monthly Recurring Billings grew 48% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting continued adoption of FatPipe's subscription offerings

  • Total Quarterly Billings increased 27% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2025

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31 was $0.59 million, representing an EBITDA margin of approximately 14%, reflecting operating leverage as the Company scales and invests in growth, compared to $0.57 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025

  • Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025, were $6.2 million, providing flexibility to support continued growth initiatives

  • Continued expansion of the sales organization and channel partner network to support growing pipeline activity

  • Closed multiple large multi-site SD-WAN deployments across education, financial services, and enterprise verticals

Financial Performance

Revenue growth during the quarter was driven by increased recurring billings, customer renewals, and new customer wins. FatPipe continued to see strong demand from customers seeking secure, high-performance alternatives to legacy networking and security vendors.

Management Commentary

"This quarter reflects continued momentum in our business as we execute on our growth strategy," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe. "We are seeing strong demand for our secure, high-performance SD-WAN and cybersecurity solutions, particularly from customers looking to modernize critical infrastructure while reducing complexity and cost. With growing recurring billings, expanding sales coverage, and a differentiated single-stack cybersecurity offering, we believe FatPipe is well-positioned for sustained long-term growth."

"Our customers continue to deploy FatPipe at scale," added Sanchaita Datta, President and CTO of FatPipe. "During the quarter, we supported multiple large, complex deployments that highlight the reliability, performance, and security advantages of our platform. As organizations prioritize resilient connectivity and integrated security, our technology continues to stand out."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the offering and other risks described in FatPipe's registration statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow enterprises and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe offers a single-stack networking and cybersecurity platform backed by 13 U.S. patents related to multipath and software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

Company Contact
+1 801.683-5656 x 1140
Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-inc.-fatn-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2026-results.-1132625

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
