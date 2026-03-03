FatPipe Networks: FatPipe Awarded 2025 TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award by TMCnet

FatPipe Total Security 360 Honored for Offering Exceptional Solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN), the inventor and multi-patent holder of software-defined wide area networking and a leader in enterprise-class Secure SD-WAN and cybersecurity solutions, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named FatPipe Total Security 360 as a 2025 TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence winner presented by TMCnet.

The award recognizes leaders and pioneers in the industry offering innovative, effective Zero Trust security solutions that help organizations defend against increasingly complex cyber threats.

"We are honored to receive the 2025 TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award for our Total Security 360 platform," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe, Inc. "Zero Trust is no longer optional for modern enterprises. With Total Security 360, we deliver a fully integrated platform that combines patented Secure SD-WAN and Cybersecurity. Our mission is to eliminate cybersecurity vulnerabilities while ensuring business continuity, sub-second failover, and uncompromised application performance. This recognition from TMC validates our commitment to helping organizations operate securely in a rapidly evolving threat landscape."

"It gives me great pleasure to honor the recipients of the TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "The award recognizes solutions providers championing the 'Trust nothing, verify everything' mantra of a Zero Trust approach to security at a time when businesses are facing more complex and frequent threats than ever. The TMCnet Team is thoroughly impressed and congratulates the recipients."

The 2025 TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award will be highlighted on TMCnet news portal.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in FatPipe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

About TMC

For more than 25 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace

About FatPipe

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe introduced a full single stack cybersecurity solution designed to be sold to the same customer profile, and buyer as FatPipe. FatPipe currently has 13 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

For Further Information Contact:

Investor Relations

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-awarded-2025-tmcnet-zero-trust-security-excellence-award-1142977