Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
"Unbegrenzte Munition?" - Ohne diesen kritischen Rohstoff bleibt es wohl nur ein Versprechen
WKN: A3EYDN | ISIN: US3119211007 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.03.26 | 21:59
1,760 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FATPIPE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FATPIPE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.03.2026 16:02 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FatPipe Networks: FatPipe to Showcase Growth Strategy and Innovation at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) a pioneer and multiple patent holder in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network ("SD-WAN") solutions that provide high levels of reliability, security, and optimization for Wide Area Networks (WANs), today announced that FatPipe CEO Dr. Ragula Bhaskar will present to institutional investors and analysts at the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, taking place March 22 to 24, 2026.

The ROTH Conference is one of the premier investor events bringing together public and private growth companies, institutional investors, and industry leaders across multiple sectors. Management will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

"We are pleased to participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference and engage with the investment community," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe. "FatPipe continues to build on its leadership in Secure SD-WAN and cybersecurity, supported by decades of patented innovation. As enterprises increasingly prioritize network reliability, Zero Trust security, and performance optimization, we believe FatPipe is well positioned to address these mission-critical requirements. We look forward to discussing our strategic initiatives, product expansion, and long-term growth plans with investors."

The conference will feature presentations from growth-oriented public and private companies across technology, healthcare, consumer, and other sectors. Additional information regarding presentation timing and investor meetings may be available through conference registration channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in FatPipe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware or cooperation from ISPs and allow enterprises and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently holds 13 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking technology. FatPipe products are sold through more than 200 resellers worldwide and serve enterprise, government, healthcare, financial services, and education customers globally.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

Company Contact Info
Investor Relations
+1 801.683-5656 x 1140
Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fatpipe-to-showcase-growth-strategy-and-innovation-at-the-38th-an-1142980

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
