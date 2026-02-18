FatPipe Networks: Zacks Investment Research Initiates Research Report on FatPipe Target Price Set at $5

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), today announced that Zacks Small-Cap Research ("Zacks") Senior Equity Analyst Lisa Thompson has initiated independent equity research coverage on the Company.

Zacks commented,

"FatPipe's greatly increased salesforce should accelerate growth in FY 2027"

"We believe FatPipe's valuation should be compared to peer companies that trade at an average of 7.0 times EV/2026 calendar sales. Given its lower margins, we think a 3.5 times multiple would be appropriate, yielding $5.00"

Dr. Ragula Bhaskar commented, "We remain focused on disciplined execution, innovation, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders. Thank you for your continued confidence and support."

The full equity research report is available on the Zacks website.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminated the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic worldwide. FatPipe has now pioneered cost-effective, advanced single-stack cybersecurity for on-premise deployments that significantly improve network and cybersecurity for SMBs.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in FatPipe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

For Further Information Contact:

Investor Relations

+1 801.683-5656 x 1140

Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zacks-investment-research-initiates-research-report-on-fatpipe-fa-1138417