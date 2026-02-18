Anzeige
WKN: A3EYDN | ISIN: US3119211007 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.02.26 | 15:30
1,800 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FATPIPE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FATPIPE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
18.02.2026 15:02 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FatPipe Networks: Zacks Investment Research Initiates Research Report on FatPipe Target Price Set at $5

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), today announced that Zacks Small-Cap Research ("Zacks") Senior Equity Analyst Lisa Thompson has initiated independent equity research coverage on the Company.

Zacks commented,

  • "FatPipe's greatly increased salesforce should accelerate growth in FY 2027"

  • "We believe FatPipe's valuation should be compared to peer companies that trade at an average of 7.0 times EV/2026 calendar sales. Given its lower margins, we think a 3.5 times multiple would be appropriate, yielding $5.00"

Dr. Ragula Bhaskar commented, "We remain focused on disciplined execution, innovation, and delivering long-term value to our shareholders. Thank you for your continued confidence and support."

The full equity research report is available on the Zacks website.

About FatPipe, Inc.
FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminated the need for cooperation from ISPs and allow companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic worldwide. FatPipe has now pioneered cost-effective, advanced single-stack cybersecurity for on-premise deployments that significantly improve network and cybersecurity for SMBs.

For more information, please visit www.fatpipeinc.com.

Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in FatPipe's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

For Further Information Contact:
Investor Relations
+1 801.683-5656 x 1140
Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/zacks-investment-research-initiates-research-report-on-fatpipe-fa-1138417

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.