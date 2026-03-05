FatPipe Networks: FatPipe CEO Publishes Letter to Shareholders

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN), a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network ("SD-WAN") solutions that provide high levels of reliability, security, and optimization for Wide Area Networks (WANs) and single-stack cybersecurity solutions, today announced it published a letter from its CEO, Dr. Ragula Bhaskar.

Dear Shareholders,

Greetings as we enter the early spring season.

At FatPipe, we continue to execute on our plan to increase sales by expanding our sales team, activating signed partners, and onboarding new partners. Our strategy remains unchanged. Sanch, my co-founder and CTO, and I remain laser focused on driving sales growth.

We are very excited that the Independent research firm Zacks Small Cap Research initiated coverage of FatPipe with an initial target price of $5 per share (Zacks Small Cap Research - FATN: Initiation - FatPipe's Greatly Increased Salesforce Should Accelerate Growth in FY 2027) We are also very excited to continue to receive the awards for our innovation and product solutions (e.g., Info-Tech and TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence). Our world class support and product innovation will continue to drive increased revenue in the current quarter and beyond.

As we are presented with opportunities to accelerate our growth, we will evaluate them on a case-by-case basis to determine how they can strengthen our product portfolio, expand our market share, and, where appropriate, use prudent leverage to enhance shareholder value.

We look forward to providing you with more information in our upcoming year-end earnings call.

Thank you for your continued support and confidence in FatPipe as we build on our leadership in SD-WAN and cybersecurity innovation.

Sincerely,

Dr. Ragula Bhaskar

Chief Executive Officer

FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN)

