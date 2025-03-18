WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insulet Corp. (PODD), Tuesday announced the decision to offer $450 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2033 in a private placement.The company intends to use the proceeds, along with other funds, for financing the redemption of its existing convertible senior notes due 2026 and cover related expenses.Additionally, the medical device company announced its plan to amend its existing Credit Agreement to extend the maturity of its revolving credit facility to 2030, and increase the commitments to $200 million.In the pre-market hours, Insulet's stock is trading at $262, up 0.14 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX