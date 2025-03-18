Partnering with e-commerce agencies, technology integrators, and 3PL providers to drive adoption of its D-PIVOT carbon offset tool across Shopify storefronts

New agreements with Zing (e-commerce marketing/software) and Minimus Fulfillment (3PL for celebrity and creator brands) strengthen DevvStream's leadership in the carbon offset market

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ: DEVS) ("DevvStream" or the "Company"), a leading carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions, today announced a major expansion of its e-commerce sustainability strategy through partnerships designed to accelerate adoption and revenue growth for its previously announced DevvStream Personal Impact Voluntary Offset Tool ("D-PIVOT").

D-PIVOT is a free Shopify-integrated software tool that enables consumers to offset the carbon footprint of their online purchases by supporting verified, high-integrity environmental projects, including clean water access, rainforest preservation, and indigenous-led conservation programs. It is made available primarily through wholesalers, fulfillment providers, and distributors, allowing businesses to offer a seamless sustainability solution for environmentally conscious customers. D-PIVOT can be found at https://apps.shopify.com/carbon-emissions.

By forming strategic partnerships with e-commerce marketing agencies, technology integrators, and third-party logistics ("3PL") providers, DevvStream is positioned to drive rapid scale across the Shopify ecosystem, which powers approximately 28% of all online stores in the United States. This also provides the Company with a strong sales channel for its inventory of several million high-quality carbon credits.

Strategic Market Opportunity: Tapping into High-Growth E-Commerce Sectors

E-commerce continues to be a dominant force in U.S. retail, with logistics, marketing, and technology integration services growing at an accelerated rate. This represents a major revenue opportunity for DevvStream:

Third-Party Logistics Providers: The U.S. 3PL market generated approximately $299.5 billion in gross revenue in 2023, with projections exceeding $350 billion by 2030. Parcel shipments are growing by 5% annually, creating an ongoing need for sustainable shipping solutions.

E-Commerce Marketing & Media Agencies: The U.S. digital advertising agency market is expected to generate $52.4 billion in revenue in 2024, up 10.3% year-over-year, reflecting continued investment in e-commerce brands.

With D-PIVOT, DevvStream is positioned to capitalize on these trends by embedding sustainability into online transactions at scale.

Partnerships with Zing and Minimus Fulfillment: Scaling DevvStream's Reach Across Shopify

To accelerate market penetration, DevvStream has signed agreements with two leading companies. These partnerships are expected to facilitate the introduction of D-PIVOT to online retailers looking to enhance their sustainability efforts.

Zing , an e-commerce marketing and software development company, provides access to a diverse portfolio of online brands seeking sustainability integrations.

, an e-commerce marketing and software development company, provides access to a diverse portfolio of online brands seeking sustainability integrations. Minimus Fulfillment, a leading 3PL provider serving high-profile clients, provides DevvStream with access to retailers actively looking for sustainability-friendly shipping solutions.

"Partnering with Zing and Minimus Fulfillment represents a major step forward in our mission to make carbon offsetting accessible at the point of purchase," said Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream. "With e-commerce reshaping consumer habits, this initiative enables us to scale revenue while embedding sustainability into everyday transactions. By collaborating with key players in the online retail ecosystem, we can scale D-PIVOT's impact and empower businesses to offer meaningful climate action to their customers."

"At Zing, we work with a diverse portfolio of e-commerce brands that are constantly looking for innovative ways to enhance customer experience and align with consumer values," said Dan Melnick, CEO and Co-Founder of Zing. "Integrating DevvStream's D-PIVOT solution allows our clients to offer seamless carbon offset options at checkout, adding both sustainability and customer engagement benefits. DevvStream's expertise in high-integrity carbon credits makes them the ideal partner for this initiative, ensuring that the offsets are both impactful and transparent."

"Minimus Fulfillment is excited to be working with the D-PIVOT Shopify plugin to offer it to our fulfillment clients," said Paul Shrater, CEO of Minimus Fulfillment. "We enjoy sharing unique opportunities that can enhance our client's businesses as we view them as client-partners and not just as a client/vendor relationship. Consumers, more so than ever, are looking for ways to feel an emotional connection to the brands they purchase from, and by providing a way for them to offset the carbon footprint of their purchases, brands can bring this experience to their customers in a trusted way, utilizing highly vetted carbon credits from a plugin developed by the only carbon credit company that is public on the Nasdaq exchange."

For further details or to explore partnership opportunities, contact info@devvstream.com.

About DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a leading authority in the use of technology in carbon project development. The Company's mission is to create alignment between sustainability and profitability, helping organizations achieve their climate initiatives while directly improving their financial health.

With a diverse approach to the carbon market, DevvStream operates across three strategic domains: (1) an offset portfolio consisting of nature-based, tech-based, and carbon sequestration credits for immediate sale to corporations and governments seeking to offset their most difficult-to-reduce emissions; (2) project investment, acquisitions, and industry consolidation to extend the company's reach, allowing it to become a full end-to-end solutions provider; and (3) project development, where the company serves as project manager for eligible activities such as EV charging in exchange for a percentage of generated credits.

For more information, please visit www.devvstream.com.

About Zing

Zing drives growth for its clients with e-commerce marketing, custom software development, and AI solutions to boost revenue. The company's expertise is in SEO, website development, email marketing, ad management, social media posting, and backend development. Learn more at https://myzing.io/.

About Minimus Fulfillment

Minimus Fulfillment is a division of Minimus.biz, previously ranked in the top 1000 highest-grossing B2C e-commerce businesses and top 300 B2B businesses in the U.S. Minimus Fulfillment brings its own entrepreneurial approach to its fulfillment division clients, viewing itself as a "part of the team" and not just a vendor. Minimus Fulfillment works across a variety of product categories for fulfillment, including (but not limited to) apparel, shelf-stable foods, beauty, and electronics. Learn more at http://www.minimusfulfillment.biz/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and generally relate to future events, trends or DevvStream's future financial or other performance metrics. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding DevvStream's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, DevvStream's ability to continue as a going concern and to realize the benefits of its recently completed business combination, DevvStream's ability to remain listed on Nasdaq, the volatility of the market price and the liquidity of DevvStream's common shares, the impact from future regulatory, judicial, legislative or regulatory changes in DevvStream's industry, the trends in the carbon credit markets, future performance and anticipated financial impacts of certain transactions by DevvStream or others, the growth and value of the global carbon credit or I-REC market traded value, the potential of carbon credits to provide carbon emission reductions and reduce carbon emissions to limit global warming, estimated CO2 capture, sequestration, decarbonization or storage capacities or potentials of different projects in which DevvStream is investing, or DevvStream's opportunity pipeline and the ability of such opportunities to generate I-RECs, carbon credits, or tax credits each year, or the market growth and value of these markets, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by DevvStream and its management are inherently uncertain and subject to material change. Given these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and DevvStream believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-Looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and DevvStream is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in filings made by, or to be made by, DevvStream from time to time with the SEC and with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of DevvStream and this news release is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in DevvStream. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning DevvStream or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245008

SOURCE: DevvStream Corp.