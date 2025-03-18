Digital Offering, LLC: Digital Offering and EquiDeFi Announce Successful Completion of $225 Million Capital Raise for Newsmax Inc.

Digital Offering, a FINRA member and leading boutique investment bank that provides companies with capital raising, corporate and strategic advisory services, in partnership with EquiDeFi, the premier vertical SaaS platform for securities offering management, proudly announce the successful completion of a $225,000,000 capital raise for Newsmax Inc. Utilizing Regulation D Rule 506(c), this landmark capital raise marks one of the largest private financings of its kind, entirely powered by EquiDeFi's advanced digital securities management platform.

Digital Offering completed the $225 million private placement for Newsmax Inc. from over 8,000 investors, making it one of the largest Red D 506(c) offerings to date under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act. By combining its crowd-finance methodology with innovative alternative financing solutions, Digital Offering supports full-service capital solutions for high-quality private and public growth companies.

"We are delighted by the unprecedented success of this $225 million capital raise, stated Mark Elenowitz, Managing Director of Digital Offering. "EquiDeFi's platform was instrumental in streamlining our processes, enhancing investor engagement, and efficiently managing the complexities of a Regulation D 506(c) offering, including investor accreditation.

EquiDeFi's robust SaaS technology provided end-to-end support for over 8,000 investors, from investor onboarding and compliance to subscription management and real-time analytics, ensuring an efficient, transparent, and fully compliant offering.

"This achievement underscores EquiDeFi's commitment to revolutionizing capital markets by empowering investment banks, broker-dealers, and issuers with sophisticated, compliance-centric technology," said Mohit Bhansali, EquiDeFi CEO. "We congratulate Digital Offering and Newsmax on this remarkable accomplishment and look forward to continuing our successful partnership."

The capital raised will accelerate Newsmax's strategic growth initiatives, further strengthening its position as a leading independent news media company.

About Digital Offering

Digital Offering, LLC ("Digital Offering") is a next-generation investment bank and a leader in crowd-financed public offerings. The firm partners with high-quality private and public growth companies to access U.S. capital markets and achieve their growth objectives. With a strong focus on technology and innovation, Digital Offering applies traditional investment banking best practices to the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act to maximize deal awareness and connect issuers with the right investors.

Digital Offering's principals have played a key role in shaping the framework for Regulation A+ crowd-financed offerings, leading the first successful Reg A+ IPO to list on a National Securities Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, with other Reg A+ offerings following the blazing trail. Interested parties can learn more at https://www.digitaloffering.com

About EquiDeFi

EquiDeFi is a leading vertical SaaS platform offering innovative solutions for managing capital raises and securities offerings. With a commitment to compliance, efficiency, and transparency, EquiDeFi transforms how broker-dealers, investment banks, and issuers execute capital raising initiatives.

