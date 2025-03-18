AI-gen code is accelerating, increasing technical debt: Enterprises need a new breed of AI that automates codebase review, optimization, and validation

Today at NVIDIA GTC, TurinTech launched Artemis the world's first Agentic and Evolutionary AI platform to optimize and validate enterprise codebases and avert the crisis of rising AI-driven technical debt. Unlike GenAI tools that rely solely on LLMs for generation and basic optimizations, Artemis applies its proprietary Evolutionary AI to iteratively refine, validate, and evolve code ensuring enterprise-grade performance, security, and scalability.

TurinTech has announced Artemis, the world's first Agentic and Evolutionary AI platform to optimize and validate enterprise codebases

Leading enterprises, including a multinational US-based blue-chip corporation and one of the world's largest banking and financial services companies, have joined Artemis' invite-only early adopter program ahead of the platform's full release later this year.

Introducing Artemis watch the video here

TurinTech will be demonstrating Artemis at NVIDIA GTC Booth 3001 (18-21 March)

The rapid adoption of AI-generated code is reshaping software development and the pace of innovation. Gartner projects that by 2028, 75% of enterprise software engineers will use AI code assistants, up from less than 10% in early 2023. Despite rapid adoption by developers, AI-generated code frequently lacks proper validation, optimization, and adaptability-introducing inefficiencies, security vulnerabilities, bugs and escalating technical debt.

Research shows that AI-generated code can suffer up to 20% hallucination rates leading to fake dependencies, security vulnerabilities, and performance bottlenecks.

A recent study found that AI-assisted code reviews increased the average time to close pull requests by 42%, highlighting the growing burden of manually reviewing AI-generated code.

To accelerate innovation at the pace of AI while mitigating risk, organizations need a new breed of AI that is designed to analyze, optimize and validate code in real-time and at scale to ensure enterprise-grade performance and efficiency.

Artemis is the first AI platform to integrate proprietary Agentic AI and Evolutionary Algorithms into an automated workflow that seamlessly integrates with existing developer tools. Language-agnostic, Artemis optimizes legacy, developer-written, and AI-generated code, whether deployed in the cloud, on-prem, or on specialized hardware.

Enterprise-Grade Code Optimization : Automatically refactors and optimizes any code-AI-generated, legacy, or developer-written-to improve performance, security, and maintainability

: Automatically refactors and optimizes any code-AI-generated, legacy, or developer-written-to improve performance, security, and maintainability Agentic AI Capabilities: Artemis combines agentic intelligence and evolutionary optimization to automate and improve critical tasks like code review, security validation and performance tuning, ensuring production-ready software

Artemis combines agentic intelligence and evolutionary optimization to automate and improve critical tasks like code review, security validation and performance tuning, ensuring production-ready software Cloud Hardware-Aware Optimization : Optimizes code for cloud, on-prem, and specialized hardware (e.g., GPUs, TPUs, and Edge devices) through real-time validation, benchmarking, and performance tuning

: Optimizes code for cloud, on-prem, and specialized hardware (e.g., GPUs, TPUs, and Edge devices) through real-time validation, benchmarking, and performance tuning Faster, Leaner, More Cost-Efficient Code: The applications for Artemis are as broad as the uses of software. Artemis has been shown to optimize open-source code for libraries used in financial applications, improving runtime acceleration by 32.7%. In tests on open-source NVIDIA GPU libraries, Artemis uncovered and resolved critical defects in cuCollections and NCCL, addressing vulnerabilities that risked memory corruption, system crashes, and communication failures. These fixes improved GPU execution efficiency and memory management, enhancing overall system reliability. Additionally, Artemis optimized OpenAI's Whisper model, achieving a 25% faster runtime while maintaining accuracy and reliability



Watch Artemis applied to OpenAI Whisper here

Dr. Leslie Kanthan, CEO and Co-founder of TurinTech, said: "AI-generated code is accelerating innovation, but it's also accelerating risk-introducing inefficiencies, security vulnerabilities in a rising tide of unvalidated code. Enterprises need more than just AI-generated code; they need AI-evolved code which ensures performance, security, and cost efficiency. Artemis optimizes and validates any code for any application at enterprise scale, whether AI-generated, human-written code, or legacy code, so every line is secure, scalable, and production-ready. With strong demand from industry leaders, we're excited to help shape the future of AI-driven software development."

Enterprises and developers interested in gaining early access to Artemis can join the waitlist at http://www.turintech.ai/evolve

See the ground-breaking Artemis demo at NVIDIA GTC (March 18-21) on TurinTech's Booth 3001

Watch TurinTech's CTO and Co-founder Dr. Mike Basios' GTC presentation 'AI-Driven Code Evolution: Unlocking Next-Level Performance on NVIDIA Hardware with Artemis' on Wednesday, March 19th, 6:00 6:40 AM PDT

About TurinTech

TurinTech is a world leader in AI-generated code and data optimization, helping businesses achieve superior performance, security, and scalability in their software systems. With Artemis, TurinTech is redefining the future of software review and optimization, enabling enterprises to harness the benefits of AI-generated code, seamlessly integrating it into their operations while mitigating its risks.

