SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Ltd. (LGEPF.OB), Tuesday announced that LG AI Research has introduced 'EXAONE Deep,' a globally competitive reasoning AI model, as open source. The announcement was made during NVIDIA's GTC conference in San Jose, California.Unlike conventional AI, reasoning AI also known as 'Agentic AI'-enables autonomous decision-making by independently setting and verifying hypotheses. 'EXAONE Deep' is Korea's first foundation model-based reasoning AI, placing LG among a select group of global companies pioneering this technology.LG AI Research has also released lightweight versions-'EXAONE Deep-7.8B' and 'EXAONE Deep-2.4B'-as open source. The company aims to lead the on-device AI market by collaborating with affiliates like LG Electronics and LG U+.LG closed Tuesday's trading at 80,700 Korean Won or KRW, down 1,400 KRW or 1.71 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange