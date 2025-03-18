Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.03.2025
WKN: 893677 | ISIN: US28225C8064
Stuttgart
18.03.25
08:00 Uhr
4,420 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2025 18:10 Uhr
eGain Corporation: eGain Launches AI Agent for Contact Center, Revolutionizing Service Performance

Finanznachrichten News

Empowers human agents with real-time guidance in the flow of customer conversations

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leader in AI Knowledge Management, today announced the launch of eGain AI Agent for Contact Center, a groundbreaking solution to address the challenge of variable agent performance in contact centers. Using this solution, all agents can help customers like experts do, improving agent experience and customer satisfaction.

"84% of contact center agents hate their desktop tools, per Gartner," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "Instead of complaining about a 'slow computer' while desperately clicking across apps, they can now rely on trusted, step-by-step AI guidance."

eGain AI Agent for Contact Center taps into the single source of truth from the eGain AI Knowledge Hub to deliver consumable answers. Specifically, it:

  • Monitors conversation in real-time to establish intent
  • Presents guided knowledge in the flow of conversation
  • Adapts to agent tenure and topic-specific proficiency
  • Ensures compliance with regulations and best practice
  • Improves by learning from conversations and feedback

The solution connects out of the box with Amazon Connect, Genesys, and Salesforce. APIs are available to integrate with other CRM and contact center platforms.
Visit eGain.com/ai-agent-contact-center for more information.

About eGain
eGain AI Knowledge Hub helps businesses improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted, consumable answers. Visit www.eGain.com (https://www.egain.com/) for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.



Contact eGain Media Relations press@egain.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
