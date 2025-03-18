Nederman Holding AB: Nederman acquires Euro-Equip S.L.

Nederman, a leading environmental technology company, has acquired the Spanish company Euro-Equip S.L. This acquisition strengthens Nederman and its Process Technology division in the foundry and metal recycling markets.

Founded in 1974, Euro-Equip has a strong market position in designing and selling equipment and complex turnkey solutions to foundries, metal recycling, and the aluminum smelting market. The acquisition of Euro-Equip enhances Nederman's capabilities and offerings in Spain, Mexico, and other parts of the world. Euro-Equip's headquarters are located in Lezama, Spain, and the company has approximately 30 employees.

The acquisition values the company at approximately EUR 15 million, funded by cash and existing bank facilities. Euro-Equip's turnover for 2024 was approximately EUR 22 million. The acquired business has an EBITDA margin in line with that of the Nederman Group and is expected to positively impact earnings per share from today's date.

Sven Kristensson, CEO of Nederman Group, stated, "The demand for energy-efficient air filtration solutions is increasing, and the acquisition of Euro-Equip further strengthens our robust offerings to the foundry industry."

Tomas Hagström, Group SVP and President of Nederman's Process Technology Division, added, "We have collaborated with Euro-Equip for many years, and with their deep expertise and strong relationships within the foundry market, we are strengthening our presence in the Spanish, Mexican, and other markets."

For further information, please contact:

Sven Kristensson

CEO

Tel: +46 42 18 87 00

sven.kristensson@nederman.com Matthew Cusick

CFO

Tel: +46 42 18 87 00

matthew.cusick@nederman.com Tomas Hagström

President of PT Division

Tel: +46 42 18 87 00

tomas.hagstrom@nederman.com

About Nederman

Nederman is an environmental technology company and a global leader in industrial air filtration dedicated to capturing, measuring, controlling and cleaning air to make industrial production more efficient, safe and sustainable. Based on industry leading products, solutions and services in combination with an innovative IoT platform we deliver knowledge and facts needed to optimise performance and guarantee emissions compliance to protect people, planet and production.



The Nederman Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Group has approximately 2 400 employees and presence in more than 50 countries. Learn more at nedermangroup.com

Nederman Holding AB (publ), P.O. Box 602, SE-251 06 Helsingborg, Sweden

Corporate registration number: 556576-4205