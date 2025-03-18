Omnicom Group Inc.: Stockholders Approve Omnicom's Proposed Acquisition of Interpublic

Approval marks key milestone in the process to combine the two companies

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) and Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) today announced that each company's respective stockholders overwhelmingly approved Omnicom's previously announced acquisition of Interpublic at each company's Special Meeting of Stockholders held today. The companies remain on track to complete the transaction in the second half of 2025.

Stockholder approval marks an important milestone in the process to combine Omnicom and Interpublic, which will bring together the industry's deepest bench of marketing talent, offering the most innovative services and products, all underpinned by an advanced sales and marketing platform.

"We are very pleased to reach this important milestone. The strong support of our stockholders confirms the compelling value proposition of the transaction and the leading-edge services, products and platforms it will create for our people and clients," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom.

"With an overwhelming majority voting in favor of the transaction, it is clear that our stockholders see the immense opportunity of Interpublic joining forces with Omnicom," said Philippe Krakowsky, CEO, Interpublic. "Their approval reflects the tremendous potential we have to create one of the most dynamic, client-focused, and forward-leaning organizations in our industry that will deliver significant shareholder value for years to come."

The companies expect the transaction will close in the second half of 2025, subject to required regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. As previously announced, upon completion of the stock-for-stock transaction, Interpublic shareholders will receive 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of Interpublic common stock they own. Following the closing of the transaction, Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% of the combined company and Interpublic shareholders will own 39.4%, on a fully diluted basis.

The final voting results for each company's Special Meeting will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in separate Current Reports on Form 8-K and will be available at investor.omnicomgroup.com and investors.interpublic.com.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.omnicomgroup.com.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world's best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe, Octagon, UM, Weber Shandwick and more.

