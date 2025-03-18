BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) Tuesday has announced the launch of City Express by Marriott Duluth - GA, marking the brand's U.S. debut in the affordable midscale segment.Available from March 2025, this expansion supports Marriott's strategy to offer affordable, high-quality stays with stylish rooms, plush beds, high-speed internet, complimentary breakfast, 24-hour markets, pet-friendly policies, and fitness facilities.Marriott sees City Express as a key driver of its midscale expansion, with over 45 signed agreements across the U.S. and Canada. Several properties, including locations in New Orleans, Chicago, Orlando, and Port Hope (Ontario), are set to open in 2025. Leaders at Marriott emphasize the brand's conversion-friendly model and its success in the Caribbean and Latin America (CALA) region, which they aim to replicate in North America.The 83-room City Express by Marriott Duluth, located just 30 minutes from Atlanta, offers guests easy access to city life while providing a relaxed, well-connected stay near parks, trails, and dining hubs.Following its acquisition of City Express in 2023, Marriott has expanded aggressively in the midscale segment, complementing brands like Four Points Flex by Sheraton and StudioRes, an upcoming extended-stay concept. The brand is also growing in Argentina, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Peru, and Brazil, reinforcing its presence across CALA.City Express by Marriott properties in North America will be part of Marriott Bonvoy, allowing members to earn and redeem points across Marriott's global portfolio.MAR is currently trading at $240.96 or 2.88% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX