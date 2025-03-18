REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle (ORCL) Tuesday has announced the release of Java 24 - Oracle JDK 24, featuring thousands of improvements to enhance developer productivity, platform stability, security, and performance.The latest release introduces over 20 new features, including AI capabilities, post-quantum cryptography, structured concurrency, and advanced garbage collection. Java 24 continues Oracle's six-month release cadence and reinforces Java's role in enterprise application development.Key Features in Java 24 - Java 24 introduces major enhancements across language features, libraries, APIs, security, performance, and runtime efficiency. This update strengthens cryptographic security, improves concurrency, and streamlines Java by deprecating outdated features.Language Enhancements - Primitive Types in Patterns, instance of, and switch (JEP 488) expand pattern matching for primitive types. Flexible Constructor Bodies (JEP 492) introduce structured prologue/epilogue phases for better reliability. Module Import Declarations (JEP 494) simplify modular library imports, aiding beginners and AI applications. Simple Source Files and Instance Main Methods (JEP 495) reduce boilerplate for small programs.Libraries & API Enhancements - Stream Gatherers (JEP 485) optimize data processing, while the Class-File API (JEP 484) standardizes bytecode parsing. Scoped Values (JEP 487) improve thread-local data sharing, and the Vector API (JEP 489) boosts AI inference performance. Structured Concurrency (JEP 499) enhances task management in concurrent programming.Security & Post-Quantum Cryptography - Java 24 strengthens security with the Key Derivation Function API (JEP 478) and introduces quantum-resistant cryptographic methods: ML-KEM for key exchange (JEP 496) and ML-DSA for digital signatures (JEP 497).Performance & Runtime Improvements - Linking Run-Time Images without JMODs (JEP 493) cuts JDK size by 25%. Compact Object Headers (JEP 450) improve memory efficiency, while G1 garbage collection (JEP 475) reduces overhead. Ahead-of-Time Class Loading & Linking (JEP 483) speeds up startup. ZGC optimization (JEP 490) and Synchronize Virtual Threads without Pinning (JEP 491) enhance concurrency scalability.Deprecations & Future Removals - Java 24 phases out Windows 32-bit x86 Port (JEP 479, JEP 501), plans to remove JNI restrictions (JEP 472), and disables the Security Manager (JEP 486). Memory-access methods in sun.misc.Unsafe (JEP 498) are also being phased out.Java 24 in the Cloud - Java 24 is optimized for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure or OCI, delivering increased performance, cost savings, and enterprise-grade security. It includes Oracle Java SE, GraalVM, and the Java SE Subscription Enterprise Performance Pack at no extra cost.Java 24 reinforces Oracle's commitment to innovation through the OpenJDK community and Java Community Process or JCP. Developers can explore these features further at JavaOne 2025 - March 18-20, Redwood Shores, CA.ORCL is currently trading at $149.45 or 2.96% lower on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX