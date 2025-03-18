DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 18-March-2025 / 17:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 14 March 2025 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 18/03/2025 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 15,000 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 550.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 536.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 542.0469

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 37,322,789 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,734,105 'A' ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 33,588,684. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

18 March 2025

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 18 March 2025

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 542.0469 15,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 5000 550.00 08:24:32 00074316089TRLO0 XLON 48 540.00 13:35:20 00074332436TRLO0 XLON 2 540.00 13:35:20 00074332437TRLO0 XLON 464 540.00 13:52:24 00074333551TRLO0 XLON 184 540.00 13:59:33 00074334065TRLO0 XLON 57 540.00 13:59:33 00074334066TRLO0 XLON 200 540.00 13:59:33 00074334067TRLO0 XLON 1596 540.00 14:41:44 00074336841TRLO0 XLON 200 540.00 14:41:44 00074336842TRLO0 XLON 385 540.00 14:41:45 00074336844TRLO0 XLON 200 540.00 14:41:45 00074336845TRLO0 XLON 231 540.00 14:43:09 00074336898TRLO0 XLON 200 540.00 14:43:09 00074336899TRLO0 XLON 200 540.00 14:48:16 00074337326TRLO0 XLON 200 540.00 14:53:22 00074337871TRLO0 XLON 44 540.00 14:57:16 00074338227TRLO0 XLON 2 540.00 14:57:16 00074338228TRLO0 XLON 200 540.00 14:57:16 00074338229TRLO0 XLON 360 540.00 14:57:17 00074338230TRLO0 XLON 196 540.00 14:57:17 00074338231TRLO0 XLON 31 540.00 14:57:17 00074338232TRLO0 XLON 30 538.00 15:39:17 00074341186TRLO0 XLON 14 538.00 15:59:36 00074342266TRLO0 XLON 15 538.00 16:05:18 00074343140TRLO0 XLON 14 538.00 16:05:18 00074343141TRLO0 XLON 279 538.00 16:26:01 00074345606TRLO0 XLON 2182 536.00 16:35:11 00074346039TRLO0 XLON 349 536.00 16:35:11 00074346038TRLO0 XLON 343 536.00 16:35:11 00074346037TRLO0 XLON 448 536.00 16:35:11 00074346036TRLO0 XLON 1120 536.00 16:35:11 00074346035TRLO0 XLON 206 536.00 16:35:11 00074346034TRLO0 XLON

---End---

