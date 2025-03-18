WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new survey challenges traditional views on burnout, revealing that 25 percent of Americans experience it before turning 30. The findings raise important questions about how modern stressors impact different generations.According to data from Talker Research, Gen Z and millennials are burning out as early as age 25. The survey of 2,000 adults examined how the cumulative stress of the past decade has affected Americans across age groups.Even more concerning, 42 percent of respondents reported feeling even more stressed than this baseline, with a clear generational divide. Stress levels were notably higher among Gen Z and millennials (51 percent) compared to Gen X and older generations (37 percent).'As a psychologist, I've worked with clients across different generations, and I can tell you stress doesn't look the same for everyone,' Ehab Youssef, a licensed clinical psychologist, told Talker Research. 'It's fascinating - and a little concerning - to see how younger Americans are experiencing peak stress earlier than ever before. I see it in my practice all the time: twenty-somethings already feeling completely burned out, something I never used to see at that age.''I often hear from my younger clients, 'Why does life feel so overwhelming already?' They're not just talking about work stress; they're feeling pressure from every direction - career, finances, relationships, even social media expectations. Compare this to my older clients, who often describe their peak stress happening later in life - maybe in their 40s or 50s, when financial or family responsibilities became heavier. The shift is real, and it's taking a toll.'Financial concerns emerged as the leading cause of burnout, cited by 30 percent of respondents. Other major stressors included politics (26 percent), work-related pressures (25 percent), and physical health concerns (23 percent).For younger Americans, work was the top stressor (33 percent), followed by finances (27 percent) and mental health (24 percent). Meanwhile, older generations-Gen X, baby boomers, and the silent generation-identified politics as their greatest concern (27 percent), with physical health ranking second (24 percent).The survey also revealed generational differences in what gets deprioritized during stressful periods. Younger respondents were less likely to focus on their social lives (12 percent) and romantic relationships (14 percent), whereas older Americans tended to neglect life balance and personal growth goals (13 percent each).Looking ahead, one in three Americans expects 2025 to be their most stressful year yet, anticipating it will be even more challenging than the past three years. However, 42 percent believe the rest of this year will be better than the last.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX