ACCESS Newswire
18.03.2025 20:26 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Q&A: SAP CSO's Guidance on New ESG Reporting Standards

Finanznachrichten News

Sophia Mendelsohn, Chief Sustainability and Commercial Officer at SAP explores new ESG reporting standards and how companies can navigate them successfully

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2025 / Originally published by Sustainability Magazine
By Charlie King

As an influx of new ESG reporting standards come into play, companies shouldn't lose sight of what reporting standards are trying to achieve.

That is the key message of Sophia Mendelsohn, Chief Sustainability and Commercial Officer at SAP, who explores the reporting landscape and provides practical insights on how organisations can balance rigorous sustainability reporting with operational efficiency.

As new IAASB and IESBA standards emerge, she discusses how companies can transform compliance challenges into meaningful business opportunities.

In this interview, Sophia offers her expert perspective on the evolving landscape of sustainability reporting in the technology sector.

Continue reading here.

Sophia Mendelsohn, Chief Sustainability and Commercial Officer at SAP. (Photo courtesy of Sustainability Magazine)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
