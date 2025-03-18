LEM Surgical AG: LEM Surgical Builds Humanoid Surgical Robotics Powered by NVIDIA Holoscan

LEM Surgical AG announced today that they are actively leveraging the NVIDIA Holoscan platform to create and introduce the first humanoid surgical robotic system. A member of the NVIDIA Inception startup accelerator program (https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/startups/), LEM's robotic technology is focused on the next generation of hard-tissue surgery, where surgeons operate on bone and connective tissues. LEM's advanced robotic system utilizes NVIDIA Holoscan, a real-time, sensor processing platform, to allow fast and efficient deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms in the operating room.

Dynamis Robotic Surgical System

Robotic Surgical System for Hard Tissue Procedures

LEM Surgical is developing the next generation of sophisticated AI-empowered surgical robots at its Research & Development facility in Bern, Switzerland. "LEM is advancing the next generation of autonomous humanoid surgical robots, as agentic and physical AI profoundly impact the field of AI-enabled surgery," remarked Yossi Bar, CEO of LEM Surgical. "We are committed to developing the most advanced surgical solutions to improve patients' outcomes and equip surgeons with the optimal robotic tools."

About LEM Surgical

LEM Surgical is a pioneering company in surgical robotics, dedicated to developing advanced robotic systems that enhance surgical precision and improve patient outcomes. It was founded in 2021 in Bern, Switzerland, by industry leaders passionate about transforming surgical care. Combining cutting-edge technology with Swiss engineering excellence, LEM Surgical aims to set new standards in precision and efficiency in hard tissue surgery, ultimately enhancing the quality of care for patients worldwide.

Strategically located in the heart of Switzerland, LEM Surgical's high-tech headquarters seamlessly integrates research and development with advanced precision manufacturing, enabling rapid feedback loops from the operating room to R&D and manufacturing. The in-house manufacturing capability provides LEM Surgical with full control over its supply chain, ensuring the highest quality standards and allowing the company to swiftly adapt to evolving market needs. Commercial operations are run from LEM Surgical's US offices in Tampa, Florida.

LEM Surgical. Next-generation Hard Tissue Robotic Surgery.

