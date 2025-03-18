Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.03.2025
WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040
18.03.2025 21:02 Uhr
LEM Surgical AG: LEM Surgical Builds Humanoid Surgical Robotics Powered by NVIDIA Holoscan

Finanznachrichten News

BERN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2025 / LEM Surgical AG announced today that they are actively leveraging the NVIDIA Holoscan platform to create and introduce the first humanoid surgical robotic system. A member of the NVIDIA Inception startup accelerator program (https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/startups/), LEM's robotic technology is focused on the next generation of hard-tissue surgery, where surgeons operate on bone and connective tissues. LEM's advanced robotic system utilizes NVIDIA Holoscan, a real-time, sensor processing platform, to allow fast and efficient deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms in the operating room.

Dynamis Robotic Surgical System

Dynamis Robotic Surgical System
Robotic Surgical System for Hard Tissue Procedures

LEM Surgical is developing the next generation of sophisticated AI-empowered surgical robots at its Research & Development facility in Bern, Switzerland. "LEM is advancing the next generation of autonomous humanoid surgical robots, as agentic and physical AI profoundly impact the field of AI-enabled surgery," remarked Yossi Bar, CEO of LEM Surgical. "We are committed to developing the most advanced surgical solutions to improve patients' outcomes and equip surgeons with the optimal robotic tools."

About LEM Surgical
LEM Surgical is a pioneering company in surgical robotics, dedicated to developing advanced robotic systems that enhance surgical precision and improve patient outcomes. It was founded in 2021 in Bern, Switzerland, by industry leaders passionate about transforming surgical care. Combining cutting-edge technology with Swiss engineering excellence, LEM Surgical aims to set new standards in precision and efficiency in hard tissue surgery, ultimately enhancing the quality of care for patients worldwide.
Strategically located in the heart of Switzerland, LEM Surgical's high-tech headquarters seamlessly integrates research and development with advanced precision manufacturing, enabling rapid feedback loops from the operating room to R&D and manufacturing. The in-house manufacturing capability provides LEM Surgical with full control over its supply chain, ensuring the highest quality standards and allowing the company to swiftly adapt to evolving market needs. Commercial operations are run from LEM Surgical's US offices in Tampa, Florida.
LEM Surgical. Next-generation Hard Tissue Robotic Surgery.

Check us out at www.lemsurgical.com or follow us on LinkedIn

Contact Information

Yossi Bar
Chief Executive Officer
communications@lemsurgical.com

.

SOURCE: LEM Surgical AG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
