Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - Cydcor, a leading provider of outsourced sales solutions, has been recognized by Fiserv for its outstanding contributions to the growth of Clover - Fiserv's leading point of sale and business management platform for small and mid-sized businesses. Measured against hundreds of competitors, Cydcor achieved the highest overall revenue, as well as the most revenue in Fiserv software and Duo products sold.





Cydcor Receives Outstanding Revenue Performance Recognition



Known for delivering quality, long-term customers, Cydcor's ability to outperform competitors in both volume and integrity of sales has positioned it as a trusted leader in outsourced sales. With a strong track record of exceeding expectations, Cydcor plays an important role in in expanding Fiserv's customer base and increasing market presence.

"Cydcor consistently delivers impressive results at scale while maintaining quality," said Brian Green, Country Head at Fiserv. "Their commitment to excellence, integrity, and a great customer sales experience makes them a key driver of our growth. We rely on Cydcor to expand our customer base and market reach, and they exceed expectations year after year."

With deep expertise across multiple sales channels-Cydcor helps brands like Fiserv expand market reach and create meaningful connections with customers.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fiserv for our contributions to the Clover platform," said Vera Quinn, CEO of Cydcor. "Clover is a powerful tool that helps businesses streamline operations, enhance payment processing, and better serve their customers. At Cydcor, we take pride in delivering solutions that drive sales for our clients, enabling them to scale and succeed.""

Fiserv's Clover platform offers businesses a robust suite of merchant services, including flexible payment processing, software integrations, and hardware solutions designed to streamline operations. Cydcor's expertise in customer acquisition has been a key contributor to Clover's continued success, providing business owners with the tools and services they need to operate efficiently and grow.

About Cydcor

For three decades and counting, Cydcor has provided customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging the advantages of technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, visit www.cydcor.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv is a global fintech and payments company that enables money movement for thousands of financial institutions and millions of people and businesses in more than 100 countries. The company offers solutions for banking, global commerce, merchant acquiring, billing and payments, and point-of-sale. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Fiserv helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a focus on their needs.

