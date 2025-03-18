AI-powered pump design optimization now available to engineers worldwide evaluate thousands of designs in seconds

SimScale, the leader in cloud-native engineering simulation, today announces the launch of the world's first foundation AI model for turbomachinery simulation. Built with NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo and seamlessly integrated into SimScale's cloud platform with NVIDIA Blueprint, the model reinforces SimScale's commitment to bringing Physics AI, Engineering AI, and cloud-native simulation into one platform. The combination of SimScale's cloud simulation architecture, AI surrogate models, NVIDIA Warp and NVIDIA Omniverse for interactive visualization, and cutting edge NVIDIA Blackwell hardware allows engineers to discover optimal pump designs in seconds instead of days-revolutionizing simulation-driven engineering.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318043077/en/

Image: Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulation of a centrifugal pump design, optimized with SimScale and NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo and rendered with NVIDIA Omniverse

Unlocking a New Era of Engineering Innovation

This physics-informed AI model, trained on thousands of validated simulations, enables engineers to:

Optimize pump designs instantly explore thousands of design points in real-time, speeding simulation runs by ~2700x using AI surrogate models developed using PhysicsNeMo.

explore thousands of design points in real-time, speeding simulation runs by ~2700x using AI surrogate models developed using PhysicsNeMo. Reduce computational costs eliminate reliance on costly on-premise simulation tools

eliminate reliance on costly on-premise simulation tools Enhance accuracy efficiency AI-powered results that match traditional CFD fidelity

AI-powered results that match traditional CFD fidelity Scale globally via the cloud accessible to engineers everywhere, from startups to enterprises

"This is a game-changer for engineering teams," said David Heiny, CEO of SimScale. "By combining SimScale's cloud-native CAE platform with NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo, we're focused on delivering ready-to-use AI models that eliminate simulation bottlenecks and unlock new levels of speed and efficiency for engineers."

A Leap Forward for AI-Powered Engineering

NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo, an advanced Physics AI framework, powers the AI-driven simulation by leveraging NVIDIA accelerated computing.

"AI and accelerated computing are transforming engineering design," said Tim Costa, senior director of CAE and CUDA-X at NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo and SimScale's cloud-native approach, we're bringing AI-driven predictive simulation directly to engineers, empowering them to innovate faster than ever."

Join the Future of AI-Powered Simulation

The AI model is now available to customers within SimScale's global community of 600,000+ engineers.

Sign up here to request access to the model and start optimizing your pump designs instantly.

Join SimScale NVIDIA's live webinar to see the AI model in action and hear from industry experts. Register here.

About SimScale

SimScale is the world's first cloud-native engineering simulation platform, offering powerful and accessible computational fluid dynamics (CFD), finite element analysis (FEA), electromagnetic and thermal simulations. With SimScale, every engineer has access to the power of simulation without the need for expensive hardware or software. SimScale is trusted by >600K engineers worldwide to make informed decisions, optimize designs, and innovate faster. Visit simscale.com for information.

SimScale is a registered trademark of SimScale GmbH. All other trademarks not owned by SimScale GmbH are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318043077/en/

Contacts:

marketing@simscale.com