WEKA Expands NVIDIA Integrations and Certifications, Unveils Augmented Memory Grid at GTC 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif. and CAMPBELL, Calif., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From GTC 2025: WEKA, the AI-native data platform company, announced it is integrating with the NVIDIA AI Data Platform reference design and has achieved NVIDIA storage certifications to provide optimized AI infrastructure for the future of agentic AI and reasoning models. Additionally, the company announced new certifications for the NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) Reference Architecture with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 and the NVIDIA-Certified Systems Storage designation for enterprise AI factory deployments with NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures.

WEKA also unveiled its new Augmented Memory Grid capability, which integrates WEKA Data Platform software with NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking, and enterprise software to accelerate AI inference, maximize the number of tokens processed per second, and dramatically increase token efficiency.

Powering AI Agents with WEKA's High-Performance Storage

NVIDIA AI Data Platform is redefining enterprise infrastructure for the era of agentic AI. It provides a customizable reference design integrating the NVIDIA Blackwell platform, NVIDIA BlueField® DPUs, NVIDIA Spectrum-X networking, and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software with enterprise storage to transform data into actionable intelligence. Organizations can now leverage the benefits of the NVIDIA AI Data Platform with WEKA Data Platform software to create a massively scalable, high-performance foundation for enterprise AI that connects AI query agents to business knowledge, and achieves peak AI inference performance and higher accuracy for complex reasoning.

Breaking the AI Memory Barrier with WEKA Augmented Memory Grid

AI agents continue to expand autonomous decision-making, complex problem-solving, and adaptive learning capabilities, increasing the need for AI infrastructure that can support longer context windows, expanding model parameters, and growing system memory requirements. With WEKA Augmented Memory Grid, AI models can extend memory for large model inferencing with additional petabytes of capacity by three orders of magnitude greater than today's fixed increments of single terabytes. At the same time, the WEKA Augmented Memory Grid can deliver near-memory speed performance at microsecond latencies for faster token processing, enabling unprecedented reasoning outcomes. Key benefits include:

Dramatically Faster Time to First Token: When processing 105,000 tokens, WEKA's Augmented Memory Grid reduced time to first token by 41x compared to recalculating the prefill context.





When processing 105,000 tokens, WEKA's Augmented Memory Grid reduced time to first token by 41x compared to recalculating the prefill context. Optimized Token Processing: Inferencing clusters can achieve higher token throughput across the cluster, lowering the cost of token throughput by up to 24% for the entire inference system.

Advancing Enterprise AI Innovation with New NVIDIA Storage Certifications

WEKApod Nitro Data Platform Appliances have been certified as one of the first high-performance storage solutions for NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) deployments with NVIDIA HGX H200, B200, and GB200 NVL72, to supercharge NCP providers' infrastructure services for AI developers and innovators. WEKApod appliances deliver high-performance density and power efficiency - a single 8U entry-level configuration can support up to 1,152 GPUs.

WEKApod Nitro appliances have also achieved the new NVIDIA-Certified Systems Storage designation for enterprises deploying AI factories based on NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architecture guidelines with NVIDIA-Certified Systems. This certification validates that the WEKA Data Platform is compatible with NVIDIA best practices to ensure optimal storage performance, efficiency, and scalability for a wide range of enterprise AI and HPC workloads.

"In collaboration with NVIDIA, WEKA is delivering high-performance AI storage solutions to organizations with the NVIDIA AI Data Platform, tackling data challenges that constrain AI innovation and force compromises in model capabilities and infrastructure efficiency," said Nilesh Patel, chief product officer at WEKA. "Just as breaking the sound barrier unlocked new frontiers in aerospace innovation, WEKA Augmented Memory Grid is shattering the AI memory barrier, expanding GPU memory and optimizing token efficiency across the NVIDIA AI Data Platform. This breakthrough will transform AI token economics, enabling faster innovation at lower costs without compromising performance."

"Enterprises looking to harness the power of agentic AI and reasoning models need unprecedented efficiency and scalability for these demanding workloads," said Rob Davis, vice president, Storage Networking Technology at NVIDIA. "Pairing NVIDIA and WEKA technologies enables AI agents to access and process data with state-of-the-art speed and accuracy during inference."

Availability

WEKA's NCP reference architecture for NVIDIA Blackwell systems will be available later this month.

The WEKA Augmented Memory Grid capability will be generally available for WEKA Data Platform customers in Spring 2025.

Supporting Customer Quotes

Together AI

"At Together AI, we are obsessed with speed and efficiency. That's why we built the Together Inference Engine that provides the fastest inference speeds in the industry," said Ce Zhang, chief technology officer at Together AI. "We are excited to leverage WEKA's Augmented Memory Grid capability to reduce the time involved in prompt caching and improve the flexibility of leveraging this cache across multiple nodes- reducing latency and benefitting the more than 500,000 AI developers building on Together AI."

Yotta Data Services

"The WEKA Data Platform plays a key role in enhancing the performance and scalability of the Yotta Shakti Supercloud, India's fastest AI supercomputing platform," said Sunil Gupta, co-founder, managing director & CEO at Yotta Data Services, an NVIDIA Cloud Partner. "WEKA's innovative Augmented Memory Grid capability and its certification as a high-performance data store for NVIDIA Blackwell deployments bring new efficiencies for AI at cloud scale. By extending GPU memory and maximizing utilization across our Shakti Supercloud fleet, WEKA will help us deliver improved AI performance, faster inference, and better cost efficiency to our customers."

About WEKA

WEKA is architecting a new approach to the enterprise data stack built for the AI era. The WEKA® Data Platform sets the standard for AI infrastructure with a cloud and AI-native architecture that can be deployed anywhere, providing seamless data portability across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments. It transforms legacy data silos into dynamic data pipelines that accelerate GPUs, AI model training, inference, and other performance-intensive workloads, enabling them to work more efficiently, consume less energy, and reduce associated carbon emissions. WEKA helps the world's most innovative enterprises and research organizations overcome complex data challenges to reach discoveries, insights, and outcomes faster and more sustainably - including 12 of the Fortune 50. Visit www.weka.io to learn more, or connect with WEKA on LinkedIn and X.

