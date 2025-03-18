Innodata Inc.: Innodata Unveils Generative AI Test and Evaluation Platform, Built with NVIDIA Technology

Live Demonstrations at NVIDIA GTC 2025 to Showcase Advanced Adversarial Testing & Vulnerability Evaluation

INNODATA INC. (Nasdaq:INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced the beta launch of its Generative AI Test & Evaluation Platform, designed to enhance the safety, reliability, and performance of enterprise AI models. The platform, powered by NVIDIA advanced inferencing technology, will be showcased at GTC 2025, the premier AI developer conference, taking place March 17-21 in San Jose, California.

Built for enterprises seeking robust AI risk mitigation and performance optimization, Innodata's new platform delivers automated adversarial testing, vulnerability detection, and model benchmarking to strengthen generative AI deployments at scale. With its full release planned for Q2 2025, the platform is set to empower companies to secure AI models, mitigate risks, and optimize performance across the entire model lifecycle.

Powering Safer and More Reliable Generative AI

The platform integrates high-performance NVIDIA NIM microservices with Innodata's expertise in LLM red-teaming and risk mitigation, enabling businesses to accelerate model development and enhance AI trustworthiness. By identifying weaknesses and providing real-time safety insights, the platform helps enterprises deploy generative AI solutions safely and reliably.

Deploying Generative AI with Confidence

MasterClass, the online learning platform, has been an early adopter charter customer, with plans to leverage the platform to gain confidence that their generative AI investments are delivering reliable and secure customer experiences. Jack Abuhoff, CEO of Innodata, said, "We believe the key to generative AI shifting from development to production will be arming enterprises with the tools they need to monitor model integrity and performance, and our platform can be an important contributor to meeting these goals."

Key platform features include:

Adversarial Testing: Identifies vulnerabilities by exposing models to comprehensive risk vectors and edge-case scenarios.

Model Benchmarking: Utilizes pre-built, domain-specific prompt libraries to help teams select the ideal model for their specific use case and safety requirements.

Advanced Reporting & Metrics: Provides deep insights into model accuracy, hallucination detection, bias mitigation, and version performance tracking via a powerful dashboard.

See It in Action at GTC 2025

Experience live demonstrations of the Generative AI Test & Evaluation Platform at Innodata's booth (#3248) in the Generative AI Pavilion at GTC 2025.

Not attending GTC? Schedule a demo here or visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

About Innodata

Innodata (Nasdaq:INOD) is a global data engineering company. We believe that data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are inextricably linked. That's why we're on a mission to help the world's leading technology companies and enterprises drive Generative AI / AI innovation. We provide a range of transferable solutions, platforms, and services for Generative AI / AI builders and adopters. In every relationship, we honor our 35+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding outcomes for our customers.

Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning our operations, economic performance, financial condition, developmental program expansion and position in the generative AI services market. Words such as "project," "forecast," "believe," "expect," "can," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "anticipate," "indicate," "guide," "predict," "likely," "estimate," "plan," "potential," "possible," "promises," or the negatives thereof, and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, impacts resulting from ongoing geopolitical conflicts, including between Russia and Ukraine, Hamas' attack against Israel and the ensuing conflict and increased hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and Iran and Israel; investments in large language models; that contracts may be terminated by customers; projected or committed volumes of work may not materialize; pipeline opportunities and customer discussions which may not materialize into work or expected volumes of work; the likelihood of continued development of the markets, particularly new and emerging markets, that our services support; the ability and willingness of our customers and prospective customers to execute business plans that give rise to requirements for our services; continuing reliance on project-based work in the Digital Data Solutions (DDS) segment and the primarily at-will nature of such contracts and the ability of these customers to reduce, delay or cancel projects; potential inability to replace projects that are completed, canceled or reduced; our DDS segment's revenue concentration in a limited number of customers; our dependency on content providers in our Agility segment; the Company's ability to achieve revenue and growth targets; difficulty in integrating and deriving synergies from acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic investments; potential undiscovered liabilities of companies and businesses that we may acquire; potential impairment of the carrying value of goodwill and other acquired intangible assets of companies and businesses that we acquire; a continued downturn in or depressed market conditions; changes in external market factors; the potential effects of U.S. monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve; changes in our business or growth strategy; the emergence of new, or growth in existing competitors; various other competitive and technological factors; our use of and reliance on information technology systems, including potential security breaches, cyber-attacks, privacy breaches or data breaches that result in the unauthorized disclosure of consumer, customer, employee or Company information, or service interruptions; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Our actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in Part I, Item 1A. "Risk Factors," Part II, Item 7. "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2025, as updated or amended by our other filings that we may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements will occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof.

We undertake no obligation to update or review any guidance or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by the U.S. federal securities laws.

