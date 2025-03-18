WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $19.4 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $25.0 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 46.3% to $0.117 million from $0.218 million last year.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $19.4 Mln. vs. $25.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $0.117 Mln vs. $0.218 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX