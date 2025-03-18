WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Wiz, a New York-based cloud security startup, for $32 billion in an all-cash transaction.The acquisition, the largest in Google's history, is expected to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities amid the growing influence of artificial intelligence and evolving security threats. Wiz will become part of Google Cloud, with the deal anticipated to close in 2026, pending regulatory approvals.Google underscored the strategic value of the acquisition, stating that Wiz's expertise in cloud security would be enhanced within its ecosystem. The company highlighted that the integration would improve multicloud security, automate threat detection, and help organizations safeguard their cloud environments against emerging risks.Wiz previously declined a $23 billion acquisition offer from Google, opting instead to explore an IPO. However, given the sluggish IPO market, the company reconsidered its options. The deal also comes amid shifting regulatory dynamics, with the tech industry anticipating a more favorable environment under the Trump administration following stricter oversight during President Joe Biden's tenure.Founded in 2020, Wiz has rapidly established itself as a leader in cloud security, reaching $100 million in annual recurring revenue within 18 months. Its suite of security solutions including threat prevention, detection, and response tools has attracted major enterprises.Despite joining Google Cloud, Wiz's products will remain compatible with competing platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud.This acquisition represents a rare large-scale deal for Google, which has historically favored smaller transactions. With Alphabet holding $96 billion in cash reserves, the deal underscores Google's deep commitment to advancing cloud security in the AI era.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX