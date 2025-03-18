Nebius will be an early adopter cloud provider of the NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra platform, offering NVIDIA GB300 NVL72-powered instances

Announces general availability of NVIDIA Blackwell GPU capacity at U.S. data centers beginning in Q2

Also named as ecosystem partner for new NVIDIA Dynamo Inference Engine

Nebius (NASDAQ:NBIS), a leading AI infrastructure company, will be an early adopter AI cloud provider to offer the new NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra AI factory platform unlocking the world's most advanced compute on demand for AI builders and enterprises everywhere to build the next generation of agentic, reasoning and physical AI.

In support of the launch of NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra today at GTC 2025, Nebius will give its customers access to NVIDIA GB300 NVL72-powered instances accelerated by 72 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs by the end of 2025.

Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius, said:

"Access to world-class AI infrastructure is the key to realizing the full potential of AI. With dedicated NVIDIA Blackwell capacity available from next quarter, Nebius is giving AI innovators and enterprises everywhere access to the world's most powerful AI compute through our AI-native multi-tenant cloud. This is the future of AI, and we're building it today."

"The NVIDIA Blackwell platform was built to bring the power of AI to enterprises and innovators worldwide," said Dave Salvator, director of accelerated computing products at NVIDIA. "As one of the first GPU cloud providers to offer NVIDIA Blackwell and Blackwell Ultra-powered instances, Nebius will enable its customers to accelerate next-generation reasoning models, AI agents and physical AI applications."

Today Nebius was also confirmed as an ecosystem partner for NVIDIA Dynamo, an open-source inference serving framework for deploying generative AI in large-scale distributed environments. NVIDIA Dynamo provides the most efficient solution for scaling test-time compute. Dynamo on NVIDIA Blackwell boosts throughput on DeepSeek-R1 by 30x.

Nebius today confirmed that its recently announced data center in New Jersey will be dedicated solely to NVIDIA Blackwell-architecture GPUs. A deployment of NVIDIA HGX B200 at the company's Kansas City data center is also expected to be available to customers during Q2 2025.

Pre-orders for NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 and NVIDIA HGX B200 instances can be placed now on Nebius's website.

Nebius is currently exhibiting at GTC 2025, demonstrating the capabilities of its AI Cloud and AI Studio for AI builders, innovators and enterprises at Booth 809.

About Nebius

Nebius is a technology company building full-stack cloud infrastructure to serve the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and tools and services for developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, Nebius has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel. The team includes around 400 highly skilled hardware and software engineers, as well as an in-house AI R&D team.

Nebius' core business is an AI-native cloud platform that delivers a true hyperscale cloud experience tailored for AI innovators. With proprietary cloud software architecture and hardware designed in-house (including servers, racks and data center design), Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services and tools they need to build, tune and run models and apps in one place.

A Reference Platform NVIDIA Cloud Partner, Nebius builds its AI Cloud on NVIDIA Reference Architecture, verified through adoption, strict adherence, and validation of NVIDIA Cloud Partner Reference Architecture across the entire technology stack of hardware and software components.

Nebius holds Reference Platform NVIDIA Cloud Partner status, one of only a handful of AI cloud providers to meet these requirements globally, underscoring Nebius' expertise in designing and deploying a full stack of hardware and software infrastructure that meets NVIDIA's standards for AI and ML workloads.

To learn more please visit www.nebius.com

Disclaimer

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the materials referenced herein contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements contained or implied other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our business plans, market opportunities, capacity build-out plans, capital expenditure requirements, financing requirements and projected financial performance, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted or implied by such statements, and Nebius' reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted or implied by such statements include, among others, our ability to successfully operate and develop a fundamentally different, early-stage group following the divestment of a significant portion of our historical operations; to successfully identify sites and enter into purchase, lease, build-to-suit or acquisition agreements with respect to additional data center capacity; to obtain cost-effective and reliable access to electrical power for such sites, to implement our business plans; to continue to successfully capture customers; to continue to successfully obtain required supplies of hardware on acceptable terms; and to obtain any further debt or equity financing that may be necessary to achieve our objectives. Many of these risks and uncertainties depend on the actions of third parties and are largely outside of our control. Notwithstanding the completion of the full divestment of our Russian businesses, we also continue to be subject to many of the risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 and "Risk Factors" in a shareholder circular filed as Exhibit 99.2 to a Report on Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 8, 2024, which are available on our investor relations website at https://group.nebius.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information in this release is as of December 2, 2024, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250318096662/en/

Contacts:

For journalists: media@nebius.com

For investors: askIR@nebius.com