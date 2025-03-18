BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at RMB2.38 billion, or RMB2.89 per share. This compares with RMB2.19 billion, or RMB2.66 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 21.7% to RMB12.919 billion from RMB10.619 billion last year.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB2.38 Bln. vs. RMB2.19 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB2.89 vs. RMB2.66 last year. -Revenue: RMB12.919 Bln vs. RMB10.619 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX