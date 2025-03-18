BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled RMB2.38 billion, or RMB2.89 per share. This compares with RMB2.19 billion, or RMB2.66 per share, last year.Excluding items, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc reported adjusted earnings of RMB2.67 billion or RMB3.24 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 21.7% to RMB12.919 billion from RMB10.619 billion last year.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB2.38 Bln. vs. RMB2.19 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB2.89 vs. RMB2.66 last year. -Revenue: RMB12.919 Bln vs. RMB10.619 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX