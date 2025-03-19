WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Tuesday has introduced three initiatives - Charger Prep Credit, Off-Peak Charging Credit, and Fleet Advisory to provide residential and business customers with more electric vehicle or EV support.The Charger Prep Credit program offers one-time financial assistance for installing EV charging infrastructure, excluding charging hardware, software, and permit fees.The Off-Peak Charging Credit rewards residential customers with a $7.50 monthly bill credit for charging EVs during designated low-demand hours. Originally a pilot, the program is now permanent with no enrollment cap.The Fleet Advisory Program helps businesses transition fleets to EVs by providing up to $12,000 for electrification studies, targeting fleets with 20+ light-duty or a mix of 10+ medium/heavy-duty vehicles.Duke Energy Florida serves 2 million customers with 12,300 MW capacity across a 13,000-square-mile area.Tuesday, DUK closed at $120.76, down 0.04%, and is trading after hours at $121.50, up 0.61%, on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX