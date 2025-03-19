Nvidia's announcement of its next-generation AI chips at its GTC developer conference received a tepid response from investors, with shares dipping 0.12% to $115.29 in after-hours trading. CEO Jensen Huang revealed that the new "Vera Rubin" system will launch in fall 2026, while enhancements to the current Blackwell platform are expected later this year. Both developments promise significant reductions in AI software operating costs compared to existing technology. The announcements failed to fully meet investor expectations amid broader technology market declines, with the Nasdaq 100 dropping 1.7%. Huang worked diligently to address emerging concerns that future global demand for AI computing power might decrease, potentially limiting Nvidia's growth prospects. The tech giant has secured early adoption commitments from major cloud providers, with infrastructure company Nebius planning to equip its data centers with NVIDIA GB300 NVL72-GPUs starting in Q2 2025.

Computing Power Demands Expected to Surge

Huang emphasized that global trends are shifting toward freshly generated AI responses rather than stored information retrieval, requiring substantially more processing power. He demonstrated how advanced AI models that build reasoning chains for problem-solving demand extraordinary computational resources - citing an example where a Chinese model required 150 times more computing power than conventional AI software to solve a complex task. Overall, Huang projected approximately 100 times higher computing power requirements than anticipated just a year ago, countering concerns about reduced computational needs by arguing that the real demand lies not in training but in subsequent response generation.

